Home | News | ECG honoured for reliable power supply

ECG honoured for reliable power supply

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

ECG RewardedManaging Director of ECG (right) receiving the award from one of the organisers of the event

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has received an award for its reliable power supply of electricity to consumers in the past year.

The award, presented by the African Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) at an event in Kigali in Rwanda last Saturday, honoured the ECG for its outstanding achievement in providing exceptional distribution and safe electricity to consumers.

The Managing Director of the ECG, Mr Samuel Boakye–Appiah, also received a special award as the African Public Sector Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2017. Other personalities who were honoured among the 50 African public sector leaders, included the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame; the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba.

African Public Sector Awards

The African Public Sector Conference and Awards recognises public institutions, public sector organisations and top public servants who are constantly innovating and changing their service delivery models in order to attain expected exponential public sector growth in Africa.

The conference and awards ceremony brought together leaders in the public and private sector to build and share partnerships and share insights on strategies, policies and best practices that will drive efficient and smarter public sector delivery in Africa.

At a media briefing on the award in Accra yesterday, the Public Relations Manager of the ECG, Mr William Boateng, said organisers of the event evaluated the company’s performance in the past year, taking into consideration the power supply challenges that the country faced over three years.

“The award was presented to the ECG against the backdrop of having endured three years of inadequate generation, which created power supply rationing and distribution challenges, also known as dumsor in the country,” he said.

We are encouraged

During the power crisis, while the Company became synonymous with dumsor and inefficiency in its mandate of distributing power to its customers, Mr Boateng said industry players were also pessimistic that the company would not be able to bounce back after the generation side of the crisis had been resolved.

“Most industry players thought the company would not be able to handle the high level of demand after the problem had been resolved by the generators of power,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Boateng said, the company put in place strategic measures, including a robust distribution network, to ensure an efficient and effective power supply to consumers after the crisis was resolved.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for honouring the company’s hard work, adding that the honour had encouraged the workers to do more to meet the expectations of their customers.

“The award reinforced a notion that when people are quiet about our services, then it means that they are satisfied, and from all indications we are doing our best to meet our costumers’ expectations,” he added.

Mr Boateng also thanked the staff and customers of ECG for their support, understanding and goodwill, during the low moments of the company and assured the public of a proactive and more resilient ECG in the coming years.

For more news go to: www.graphic.com.gh

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!