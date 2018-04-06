ECG honoured for reliable power supply

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Managing Director of ECG (right) receiving the award from one of the organisers of the event

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has received an award for its reliable power supply of electricity to consumers in the past year.

The award, presented by the African Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) at an event in Kigali in Rwanda last Saturday, honoured the ECG for its outstanding achievement in providing exceptional distribution and safe electricity to consumers.

The Managing Director of the ECG, Mr Samuel Boakye–Appiah, also received a special award as the African Public Sector Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2017. Other personalities who were honoured among the 50 African public sector leaders, included the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame; the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba.

African Public Sector Awards

The African Public Sector Conference and Awards recognises public institutions, public sector organisations and top public servants who are constantly innovating and changing their service delivery models in order to attain expected exponential public sector growth in Africa.

The conference and awards ceremony brought together leaders in the public and private sector to build and share partnerships and share insights on strategies, policies and best practices that will drive efficient and smarter public sector delivery in Africa.

At a media briefing on the award in Accra yesterday, the Public Relations Manager of the ECG, Mr William Boateng, said organisers of the event evaluated the company’s performance in the past year, taking into consideration the power supply challenges that the country faced over three years.

“The award was presented to the ECG against the backdrop of having endured three years of inadequate generation, which created power supply rationing and distribution challenges, also known as dumsor in the country,” he said.

We are encouraged

During the power crisis, while the Company became synonymous with dumsor and inefficiency in its mandate of distributing power to its customers, Mr Boateng said industry players were also pessimistic that the company would not be able to bounce back after the generation side of the crisis had been resolved.

“Most industry players thought the company would not be able to handle the high level of demand after the problem had been resolved by the generators of power,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Boateng said, the company put in place strategic measures, including a robust distribution network, to ensure an efficient and effective power supply to consumers after the crisis was resolved.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for honouring the company’s hard work, adding that the honour had encouraged the workers to do more to meet the expectations of their customers.

“The award reinforced a notion that when people are quiet about our services, then it means that they are satisfied, and from all indications we are doing our best to meet our costumers’ expectations,” he added.

Mr Boateng also thanked the staff and customers of ECG for their support, understanding and goodwill, during the low moments of the company and assured the public of a proactive and more resilient ECG in the coming years.