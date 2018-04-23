Fire Service to reinstate, pay GHC100,000 to 2 personnel it sacked for getting pregnant

File photo: The two personnel were sacked in 2013 for violating the GNFS' Condition of Service

An Accra High Court has ordered the Ghana Fire Service to pay GHC100,000 as compensation to two former women employees who were dismissed for getting pregnant within three years of their appointment.

The court presided over by Anthony K Yeboah has also ordered the Service to reinstate the two-Grace Fosu, Thelma Hammond and pay them all arrears due them during their period of dismissal.

In a landmark judgment that will ensure gender equality in the country’s fire service, the judge averred Regulation 33 (6) of the Fire Service Conditions of Service is discriminatory.

The Regulations states: “A female employee shall not be dismissed on the ground that she is pregnant provided she has served the first three years.”

In otherwords, women employees of the National Fire Service must defer their pregnancies until after three years of being employed.

More soon...