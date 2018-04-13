Home | News | 100MW ocean power plant to be constructed at Ada

100MW ocean power plant to be constructed at Ada

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

OPoku EnergyCEO of TC Energy, Anthony Opoku(blue suit) with some business partners

A Ghanaian renewable energy company, TC Energy, has signed a $200-million agreement with Seabased, a Swedish technology developer, for the construction of a 100-MW ocean wave power plant off the coast of Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The project, the first of its kind in the country, will utilise ocean wave resources in Ghana to generate power suitable for grid use.

The Chief Executive Officer of TC Energy, Mr Anthony Opoku, signed for his company, while the CEO of Seabased, Mr Oivind Magnussen, initialled for his outfit.

At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Mr Opoku said wave power was an emerging sector in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry that had the potential to provide more than 100 per cent of the electricity generated globally.

He said TC Energy, which holds a power purchase agreement for 1,000MW with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), would own and operate the plant when completed.

Wave power

According to him, it is estimated that, $10.2 trillion would be invested in new renewable power generation between now and 2040 and that Ghana would be the early adopter of wave power with Seabased.

He said all the necessary environmental permits, agreements and authorisations had been obtained, while detailed drawings of the wave park layout had also been acquired.

“Seabased has all the plans and budget in place for the production and execution of the project; the construction of the first generators is already underway and the plant is to be constructed with local content in mind,” Mr Opoku said.

He said TC Energy had appointed Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited and GLICO Insurance Company as the local bank and insurer, respectively, for the project.

“This contract marks the culmination of a long process towards building Africa’s first utility scale wave park and we hope this will lead to the expansion of renewable energy across Ghana and West Africa,” he stated.

Renewable ocean

For his part, Mr Magnussen said Seabased was very proud to be working with TC Energy, a pioneer in the commercial development of wave resource in Ghana.

He said the wave park would be developed in phases and that the final stage of negotiations for financing the park was ongoing. It involves European and African private investors, private and public financial institutions.

“This deal is a world first and a bold step towards the commercialisation of wave energy. We applaud the government’s out-of-the-box thinking and visionary approach to electricity production,” the CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, Mr Remi Gruet, said.

For more news go to: www.graphic.com.gh

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!