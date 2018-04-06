Hearts CEO Noonan unhappy with club’s form

Noonan is unhappy with Hearts' form

Accra Hearts of Oak have endured a very difficult start to the season, and find themselves in very unfamiliar territory on the league standings.

Head Coach Wellington took over the reins at the start of the season on interim basis when former Head Coach Frank Noonan was sacked for ‘’unsporting and unethical behaviour’.

With as many as four defeats so far in the league, and a run of five games without a win, pressure has been mounting on Wellington and his assistant Edward Odoom.

Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan is clearly not happy with the team’s output this season, and has called for improvement.

“We have to perform better. A club like Hearts of Oak should be doing better,” he told Citi Sports.

Noonan also went on to discuss the future of Wellington amid calls for his dismissal.

“The current Head Coach is on an interim deal, and he has to prove himself. There is a constant evaluation of coaches who are on the interim, so he will have to prove himself if he wants the job full time.”

Hearts of Oak will travel to Kumasi to take on their arch rival Asante Kotoko next in the Ghana Premier League.