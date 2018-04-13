Odo Confession: New TV show rekindling relationships

TV Africa's late night show "Odo Confession" has gained grounds within a short time making waves as one of the best locally generated Ghanaian content on television screens mending many broken relationships and marriages in recent times.

Odo Confession, barely three months old and has already become very popular amongst a lot of Ghanaian homes.

Classy Judy, the host of the show brings her several years of experience in media work and married life to the love show, making "Odo Confessions" the most talked about love TV program.

The show is specifically crafted to give lovers the opportunity to confess to each other so as to keep many marriages and relationships alive and also reduce divorce rates.

Viewers simply call into the show to confess to their lover after which they are assisted with advice by Classy Judy and her renowned resource team. This is to help rekindle failing relationships and marriages.

Distinguished personalities such as counselors, pastors, celebrities, and reverend ministers in the field of love and relationship, come on the show to advise viewers on their various issues.

They share some practical relationship experiences to help couples spice up their love lives.

Odo Confession airs every Sunday night, strategically placed at a time when possibly most lovers could be spending time together or will be in the comfort of their home.