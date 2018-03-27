Home | News | Tech: A British lawmaker used a famous quote about Goldman Sachs being a 'vampire squid' to describe Facebook during a brutal interrogation of the firm’s CTO (FB)

Tech: A British lawmaker used a famous quote about Goldman Sachs being a 'vampire squid' to describe Facebook during a brutal interrogation of the firm’s CTO (FB)

Dan Soko
  • Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer endured a bruising encounter with British lawmakers on Thursday as he was questioned about data and fake news crises.
  • One parliamentarian said Facebook reminded him of Matt Taibbi's famous "vampire squid" quote about Goldman Sachs in a 2009 Rolling Stone article.
  • Schroepfer said: "We feel a deep responsibility to solve these problems."


Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer was subjected to a brutal interrogation at the hands of British lawmakers on Thursday.

Schroepfer appeared before the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to explain Facebook's response to a sequence of data, privacy, and fake news scandals.

In one particularly bruising exchange, Labour MP Paul Farrelly said a famous quote about Goldman Sachs came to mind when he thinks about Facebook.

Turning to American author and journalist Matt Taibbi's 2009 attack on Goldman Sachs in Rolling Stone, he read the article's opening gambit:

"The first thing you need to know about Goldman Sachs is that it's everywhere. The world's most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money."

Farrelly added: "Is it a concern to you that, in terms of this inquiry, that story pops into my head, and the thought is planted that for Goldman Sachs read Facebook?"

Schroepfer visibly took a breath before addressing the question. He said he understood the "scepticism" and attempted to reassure the lawmakers that Facebook is working to protect people's data and secure the integrity and sanctity of elections.

"We feel a deep responsibility to solve these problems," Schroepfer said. "I can only tell you what's in my heart, which is I do really care about these things, I do really want to get them right. They are hard problems, we are humans we all make mistakes, but we are dedicated to trying to solve these things."

Other brutal exchanges included another lawmaker comparing Facebook to cigarettes, and repeated efforts to get Schroepfer to explain and apologise for threatening The Guardian newspaper with legal action after Facebook learned about the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

BuzzFeed tech reporter Ryan Mac, who was in London for the hearing, said there was a stark difference in approach taken by British lawmakers compared to those in the US during Mark Zuckerberg's congressional appearances earlier this month.

The grilling was still ongoing at the time of publication. It was expected to last for five hours.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!