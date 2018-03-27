Expand the mandate of OSP to cover churches – Rev Dr. Amfo-Akonnor

By
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, April 26, GNA - The Chairperson of the
Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Reverend Dr.
Amfo-Akonnor, has recommended the expansion of the mandate of the Office of
Special Prosecutor (OSP) to cover the churches.
This, he said, had become necessary amid the
growing reports of corrupt practices by church leaders.
The church was not immune to corruption and a
lot of rot could be uncovered there by the Special Prosecutor.
“For us as a church, we stand solidly behind
all policies, formulated to hold public officers in check for all forms of
corrupt practices.”
He was addressing a ‘Presbytery Session’ of
the church at Asawasi in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality and entreated
everybody to back the effort at fighting to make corruption unattractive in the
society.
The Rev Dr. Amfo-Akonnor saluted the
government for giving meaning to its anti-corruption crusade by the setting up
of the OSP.
The session provided the platform to discuss
development policies and programmes designed to enhance the physical wellbeing
of the people.
It centred on education, health, environment
and socio-economic development activities the church had been implementing
within the context of the national development agenda.
The Rev Dr. Amfo- Akunnor used the occasion to
announce moves initiated to properly secure its acquired lands to ward off
encroachers.
He said they were working with the Asantehene’s
Lands Secretariat at Manhyia, to register their property.
The church has about 700 plots of land and
these had been identified and listed for registration.
There was the need to protect the property
“for posterity sake” and to undertake more socio-economic development projects
to support the economy.
The Presbytery Chairperson advised politicians
to avoid unguarded and unsavoury pronouncements that tended stoke uneasiness -
tension in the society and said the country did not need that.
GNA
