Family Planning acceptance grows in Central Region

By Isaac
Arkoh, GNA
Cape Coast, April 26, GNA – Family Planning
(FP) acceptance is on the increase in the Central Region, hitting 30.7 per
cent, last year, from 29.7 per cent in 2016.
The Regional Health Directorate had targeted
30 per cent acceptance by the population but this was exceeded.
Mrs Stella Sackey, the acting Regional Chief
Nursing Officer, said this had come on the back of stepped up sexual and
reproductive health education.
She was speaking at a quarterly meeting of the
regional technical working group, made of all key stakeholders spearheading the
effort at increasing the use of contraception, held in Cape Coast.
Mrs. Sackey said they would not be complacent
- continue to work hard to sustain the momentum, to empower the people with adequate
information on contraceptives and birth spacing methods.
This was vital to the fight to bring down
poverty and reduce the risk of maternal and infant deaths.
The Ghana Health Service (GHA), she said, was
in the process of revamping adolescent health corners in the facilities to
provide education on reproductive and sexual health to the sexually active
youth.
Mrs. Sackey expressed discomfort with the
stiff opposition to family planning by some religious bodies and asked that they
softened their position.
It should be recognized by everybody that the
youth of today were sexually active and if prevented from contraceptive use,
the society could be in for trouble.
FP was meant to aid people to plan when to
have a child but not to encourage reckless sexual conduct – promiscuity.
She added that it was the way to control
population growth, reduce pressure on limited resources and fight the vicious
cycle of poverty.
Mrs. Thywill Eyram Ekpe, the Regional
Director, Department of Gender, called for all to act together to promote FP
acceptance, stop child marriages, sexual and gender-based violence and teenage
pregnancy in the region.
The Department was engaging traditional
leaders and family heads to deal with these social challenges.
