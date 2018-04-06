Home | News | Ghana Stock experiences mid-week hiccup

Ghana Stock experiences mid-week hiccup

Dan Soko

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, April 26, GNA – Trading in the mid-week session on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) took a downward trend as 13 equities exchanged hands with two losers and a gainer.

The benchmark GSE-Composite Index shed 0.1 per cent to close at 3,463.2 points,

Liquidity and turnover also dipped by 21.1 per cent and 31.6 per cent respectively compared with the previous session, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, on Thursday revealed.

Enterprise Group Limited slipped slightly by 0.4 per cent to close at GHC4.48 per shares; with GOIL also declining marginally by one per cent to close the session at GH¢4.95 per share.

According to the Nordea Capital Stock Expert, the Standard Chartered added 0.03 per cent to its value, closing at GH¢35.13 per share.

Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢0.4847 with a year-to-date return of 19.92 per cent.

On the inter-bank market, the Cedi slipped by 0.002 per cent against the USD at GH¢4.4058, edged by 0.3 per cent against the Euro at GH¢5.3682 and added 0.1 per cent against the Pound at GH¢6.1439.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

It is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!