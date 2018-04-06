Ghana Stock experiences mid-week hiccup

By
Francis Ameyibor, GNA
Accra, April 26, GNA – Trading in the mid-week
session on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) took a downward trend as 13 equities
exchanged hands with two losers and a gainer.
The benchmark GSE-Composite Index shed 0.1 per
cent to close at 3,463.2 points,
Liquidity and turnover also dipped by 21.1 per
cent and 31.6 per cent respectively compared with the previous session, Nordea
Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News
Agency (GNA) in Accra, on Thursday revealed.
Enterprise Group Limited slipped slightly by
0.4 per cent to close at GHC4.48 per shares; with GOIL also declining
marginally by one per cent to close the session at GH¢4.95 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Stock Expert,
the Standard Chartered added 0.03 per cent to its value, closing at GH¢35.13
per share.
Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢0.4847
with a year-to-date return of 19.92 per cent.
On the inter-bank market, the Cedi slipped by
0.002 per cent against the USD at GH¢4.4058, edged by 0.3 per cent against the
Euro at GH¢5.3682 and added 0.1 per cent against the Pound at GH¢6.1439.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed
by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of
services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and
private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
It is dedicated to growing and preserving
client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals
and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of
Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in
1990.
Criteria for listing include capital adequacy,
profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.
GNA
