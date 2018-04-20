Akufo-Addo Appoints Naa Korshie Lamptey As Deputy Special Prosecutor

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey to be the first deputy Special Prosecutor.

A letter confirming the appointment was read by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku Gakpo reports.

“The president nominates Deputy Special Prosecutor in the person of Ms Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey.

“Lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar…and thereby seeks the approval of Ms Lamptey as Deputy Special Prosecutor of Parliament,” the Speaker read.

Naa Korshie Lamptey, a former Director of Public Prosecutions is also a lawyer of 30 years standing at the bar.

She is yet to be vetted and approved by Parliament.

The Speaker referred her nomination to Parliament Appointments Committee. If given the green light, Naa Torshie Lamptey will give assistance to former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, the country's foremost Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

One of the popular cases she has handled includes leading the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for alleged stealing ¢86.9 million from the state.

The astute lawyer was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in a judgement debt case worth ¢52 million.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was one of the campaign promises of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tackle corruption in the public sector.

The Office has been tasked to investigate and prosecute certain category of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and cases implicating public officers and politically-exposed persons.