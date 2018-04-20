Alakple To Host Keta-Akatsi Diocesan Papal Awards

Bishop Kumordji, Bishop Emeritus Adanuty and Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich

Under the auspices of the Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji SVD, Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese, the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Alakple will host the conferment of Papal Awards on three lay personalities of the Diocese on Sunday, May 6, 2018. It is the first time in the 23 years history of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese.

The Conferment Mass to award the Papal Knights and Dame of the Order of St. Sylvester, Pope, will be presided over Most Rev. Jean-Marie Speich, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana. The recipients will be Mr. John Mark Kwame Worclachie, Mr. Stephen Eshun Kofi Adzamli, and Mrs. Elizabeth Dogbatsey Attachie, all outstanding Lay Leaders.

Pope Francis honoured the Awardees at the request of Most Rev. Anthony Adanuty, Bishop Emeritus of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese for their contributions to the growth of the Diocese and the Church in Ghana.

The Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester Pope (Cavaliere dell’Ordine di San Silvestro Papa) and Dame of the Order of St. Sylvester (Dama dell’Ordine di San Silvestro Papa) is to honour lay people who are actively involved in the life of the Church, particularly as it is exemplified in the exercise of their professional duties and mastership of the different arts.

The Order of Saint Sylvester, was formally constituted on February 7, 1905 by Pope Saint Pius X in his motu proprio, Multum ad excitandos.

As with all Orders of the Holy See, there is no set method of nomination for this Order. The Holy See is free to nominate and award in any manner in which she sees fit. However, awards of the Order of Saint Sylvester are typically made on the recommendation of Diocesan Bishops or Archbishops or Nuncios for special merit or service. Nominations may also be made by Parish Priests to their Bishops for his consideration.

If the request is processed through the local Bishop, then the usual procedure is for that Bishop to nominate the candidate through the appropriate Apostolic Nuncio, who then forwards the recommendation to the Cardinal Secretary of State in Rome.

Upon approval, a diploma is issued in Latin (with the candidate's forenames also translated into Latin where possible), and it is signed in almost every case on behalf of the Roman Pontiff by the Secretary of State of the Vatican. Before the 1905 reforms of Pope Saint Pius X, the Order was known as the Order of the Golden Spur, under the patronage of Saint Sylvester, one of the Order's supposed founders.

Even though Vatican reforms no longer confer a special status on Papal knights, the receipt of a Papal knighthood ought to serve as an impetus for service on the part of the recipient. It is also interesting to note that the Knights of Saint Sylvester retain the privilege of riding a horse inside Saint Peter's in Rome. Pope John II extended membership in the Order to ladies as well as gentlemen.

The insignia of the Order of Saint Sylvester follows the standards for Papal decorations. The Grand Cross is worn suspended from a broad ribbon over the right shoulder, with a star worn on the left breast. The two grades of Commander wear the badge suspended from a ribbon about the neck, the Knight of the 2nd class also wearing a star. Simple Knights wear the badge from a ribbon drape on the left breast. The uniform has a black jacket and a plumed hat and is worn with a sword. It becomes more elaborate with increased rank. Ladies do not wear the uniform. The ribbon for a Dame Grand Cross is narrower than that of the Knight Grand Cross.

The Order may be presented simply by the receipt of the diploma, or there may be a simple or formal investiture. This is at the discretion of the nominating Bishop.

St. Sylvester, Pope

Saint Sylvester was born in Rome around the year 250. At a young age, he was put under the care of a Priest to be formed in the practice of religion and sacred literature. He enjoyed providing shelter to Christians passing through the city, and would take them with him, wash their feet, serve them at table and give them all the care needed in the name of Christ.

One of the Christians that Sylvester hosted was Timothy of Antioch, an illustrious confessor of the faith. When he arrived in Rome, no one dared to receive him, but Sylvester considered it an honor.

For a year, Timothy preached the gospel Jesus Christ with great zeal, while Sylvester selflessly shared his own home. After Timothy died as a martyr, Sylvester buried his remains, but was quickly accused of having hidden the martyr’s treasures, and the governor had him imprisoned.

In reply to the accusation, Sylvester said, “Timothy left to me only the heritage of his faith and courage.”

After the governor one day swallowed a fish bone and died, the guards' hearts were softened, and they set the brave young man free. Sylvester’s courageous acts became known to Pope Melchiades, who elevated him to the diaconate.

Under the tyranny of Diocletian, the persecution of Christians grew worse while Sylvester was still a young priest. Most Christians that went abroad were put to the test of offering sacrifice, with the alternative of apostasy or death.

During this difficult time, Sylvester strengthened the confessors and martyrs, and God preserved his life from many dangers.

Sylvester became Pope in 314, after Pope Mechiades died, and reigned until 335. He is remembered in particular for the Council of Nicea, the Baptism of Constantine, and the triumph of the Church.

A memorable story from Sylvester’s pontificate involved Constantine, who was attacked by leprosy. He was still a pagan at the time, and unconcerned for the Christians, whose doctrine was entirely unknown to him.

One night Saint Peter and Saint Paul appeared to him and commanded him to call for Pope Sylvester, who would cure him by giving him Baptism. He obeyed, and the Pope baptized him, with which came Constantine’s conversion.

Even though some facts about Pope Sylvester are unknown, his feast day is celebrated on December 31 in memory of his death in 335.