Home | News | W.Africa faces security threat from herders-farmers violence: UN

W.Africa faces security threat from herders-farmers violence: UN

Dan Soko
Buhari's critics say he has done little to stop the violence as the herders are his kinsmen from Nigeria's mainly Muslim north. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)

Buhari's critics say he has done little to stop the violence as the herders are his kinsmen from Nigeria's mainly Muslim north. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)

Clashes between cattle herders and farmers pose a threat to countries across West Africa and the Sahel, the UN warned on Thursday, after Nigeria's parliament summoned President Muhammadu Buhari over escalating violence.

Lawmakers from Nigeria's lower chamber of parliament, the House of Representatives, called for Buhari to explain what his government was doing to stop increasingly bloody clashes in the country's central region.

On Tuesday, at least 18 people, including two Roman Catholic priests, were killed in an attack on a church near the state capital Makurdi that was blamed on herdsmen.

Eleven ethnic Hausa traders were killed in Makurdi in retaliation, with unconfirmed reports of separate attacks elsewhere in the restive state.

The violence coincided with a meeting of ministers from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to discuss seasonal migration of livestock.

In West Africa and the Sahel, there are more than 60 million cattle, according to Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the president of the ECOWAS Commission.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, said there had been an increase in clashes regionwide.

He said in a speech that a resource conflict was being aggravated by rapid population growth, climate change, poor implementation of legislation and the availability of weapons.

Wider criminality was further exacerbating tensions.

"Farmers-herders conflict is the new sub-regional security threat," he said.

"Urgent action is needed to resolve conflict in countries currently experiencing high levels of violence between herders and farmers," he added.

"Sustained conflict prevention efforts are needed to stop violence from taking root and the state needs to be actively involved, working with local communities."

No confidence

Buhari denounced this week's attacks in Benue state as "evil and satanic", and has previously called for restraint on all sides.

The government's proposal is to create cattle ranches or grazing colonies for herds but that has been fiercely opposed in some states, including in Benue.

Critics of Buhari say he has done little or nothing to stop the violence because the herders are his kinsmen from Nigeria's mainly Muslim north.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said late Wednesday that lawmakers "passed a vote of no confidence on (military) service chiefs and security advisers and called for their replacement".

"We also resolved to summon (Buhari) in order to answer pertinent questions concerning what the Executive is doing to put a decisive end to the spate of killings in different states of the Federation," he wrote in a tweet.

"The foremost responsibility of government is to ensure the safety of lives and property and as a responsive Legislature backed by the mandate of our constituents, we cannot continue to look on as our people are murdered in cold blood."

In Benue state, some 385 people have been killed in clashes since January, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project.

The state lies in Nigeria's so-called Middle Belt, where the mainly Muslim north meets the predominantly Christian south.

Thousands of people have been killed over decades in clashes between cattle herders and farmers over land and water, with the conflict polarised along religious and ethnic lines.

Local politicians have described the state as "under siege" while Christian groups have expressed fears about Islamification. Cattle breeders say they suspect a political agenda.

Buhari, elected in 2015, has promised to be tough on "insurgency, terrorism, ethnic and religious violence, kidnapping (and) rural banditry".

He is seeking re-election in February next year.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

April 26, 2018

I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018
Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival

Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!