Eleven Wonders Send Strong Transfer Warning To Hearts of Oak Over John Moosi

Dan Soko
Chief Executive Officer of Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin has warned Hearts of Oak to stay off their goalkeeper John Moosi.

Reports went widespread last week that, the Phobians are in advanced talks with Techiman Eleven Wonders over their shot-stopper John Moosi.

The reports further suggested that the Rainbow Club could unleash the agile custodian on Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super Clash encounter as the deal nears completion.

However, the league newcomer's chief, Takyi Arhin has debunked striking any deal with Hearts of Oak, though he disclosed that the Accra-based giants have tendered in a mega transfer offer for the services of the goalkeeper.

"John Moosie is not for sale at any price," Arhin said on FOX FM.

"Hearts of Oak have approached us (Eleven Wonders) for the services of Moosie, but we have told them he will not be sold at any price and they have bowed out in agreement," he claimed.

Meanwhile, other emerging reports indicate that a deal is currently being struck between Hearts of Oak and Nana Ameyaw, president of Eleven Wonders and that Moosie may seal his move to the Continental club masters before the super clash against Kotoko on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak have endured a torrid time in the ongoing league campaign, having recorded just three wins, lost four and drawn two - and are sitting 11th position with 11 points.

The Club have used all their three registered first team goalkeepers after just nine rounds of games.

