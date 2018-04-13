Akakpo Patron Confident Kotoko Is Ready For Super Clash

Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron is confident his team is ready for battle as they prepare to face their nemesis this weekend at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be playing Accra Hearts of Oak this Sunday in a match week ten fixture in the Ghana Premier League. It is the biggest game on the football Calendar and the Porcupine Warriors will be looking to get a win over their bitterest rival Accra Hearts of oak.

Ahead of that game, the assistant coach for the Kumasi based club has been addressing the press in a pre-match conference and has insisted his team has prepared well enough for that crucial game.

He added the team is under no pressure going into the game and disclosed he wants his players to go into the game relieved of any pressure and have the mentality that they are just coming up players they have played against for the past three season in the Premier League.

He further noted, winning last week away at Wa when they played Wa All Stars has given the team motivation and that will help boost the confidence to help then brush aside the Phobians when they face off.

“It was the plan to go there and get good results to prepare them for the super clash”, he cited.

Although the former Asante Kotoko player is confident his team will carry the day on Sunday, he also admits matches like this are full of uncertainties and anything can happen.