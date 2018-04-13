Home | News | Akakpo Patron Confident Kotoko Is Ready For Super Clash

Akakpo Patron Confident Kotoko Is Ready For Super Clash

Dan Soko

Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron is confident his team is ready for battle as they prepare to face their nemesis this weekend at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be playing Accra Hearts of Oak this Sunday in a match week ten fixture in the Ghana Premier League. It is the biggest game on the football Calendar and the Porcupine Warriors will be looking to get a win over their bitterest rival Accra Hearts of oak.

Ahead of that game, the assistant coach for the Kumasi based club has been addressing the press in a pre-match conference and has insisted his team has prepared well enough for that crucial game.

He added the team is under no pressure going into the game and disclosed he wants his players to go into the game relieved of any pressure and have the mentality that they are just coming up players they have played against for the past three season in the Premier League.

He further noted, winning last week away at Wa when they played Wa All Stars has given the team motivation and that will help boost the confidence to help then brush aside the Phobians when they face off.

“It was the plan to go there and get good results to prepare them for the super clash”, he cited.

Although the former Asante Kotoko player is confident his team will carry the day on Sunday, he also admits matches like this are full of uncertainties and anything can happen.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: 'I'm innocent'- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu's Deputy

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

I'm A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

Gov't To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018
Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival

April 24, 2018

Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival

April 24, 2018

Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes

April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018

I'm a changed person; I can't sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your 'good' English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

April 21, 2018

I 'chop' some Bhim nation girl and the 'tonga' was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite 'sex position'

April 13, 2018

April 13, 2018
