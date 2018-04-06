Home | News | Former Black Stars Goalkeeper William Amamoo Signs Musician Rap Fada To His Label

Former Black Stars Goalkeeper William Amamoo Signs Musician Rap Fada To His Label

Dan Soko
Former Black Stars of Ghana shot stopper and CEO of Panther Media Productions record label, William Amamoo has signed a five year deal with fast-rising Kumasi-based rapper, Rap Fada.

The agreement between the two was signed on April 4, 2018, after the goalkeeper saw a freestyle of the musician on social media.

Amamoo who applies his trade with Swedish-based Härnösands FF as the club’s Sporting Director in a press interaction said he signed the musician due to his interest to help great talents in the country.

The 360 deal with Rap Fada he said will help the musician become one of the top-notch musicians in the country.

“I signed him because I saw his freestyle of ‘Made In Asafo’ on social media and I was surprised why such a talent is not signed on any record label.

"I’ve already signed two artistes via same way in Ghana through my partners and they are one of the best in the country now but wouldn’t want to mention their names. I have eyes for talents and I know Rap Fada will be one of Ghana’s biggest exports.” William Amamoo stated.

Rap Fada real name David Owura Kwaku speaking about the 5-year deal expressed joy and thanked the new team for the support. He promised to work extra harder to become one of the best in the country.

Rap Fada releases his first two songs, Run Dem featuring Bigg Bone and produced by K.C and Otan remix featuring Bra Joe and produced by Willis Beatz on May Day this year.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

