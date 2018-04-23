‪University Of Cape Coast Students Undertake Practical Observations At Inter Allies

The Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) of the University of Cape Coast identified Inter Allies as the team for its level 400 students offering Practicum/Seminar in Coaching to observe as part of the requirement for their certification.

The observation was scheduled from Wednesday, 18th to 21st April 2018 where 44 students led by Prosper Narteh (Lecturer|Coach Dept. of Health, Physical Education and Research) were received by the Club's Technical Director, Willie Klutse.

They had ample time to monitor training sessions of the youth development side, Cedar Stars Academy, and also had an opportunity to interact with former Black Stars player Willie Klutse (Technical Director, Inter Allies).

Also, they watched the senior team, Inter Allies, train before the team left for Ghana Premier League week 9 game against AshantiGold in Obuasi.

As part of the observation, the students were required to observe the team train to enable them to relate theory to practice.

The exercise was strictly for academic purposes and also to enable students to learn firsthand what they have learnt in theory.