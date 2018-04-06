Home | News | Fenerbahce Vs Besiktas Cup For Restart In Empty Stadium

Fenerbahce Vs Besiktas Cup For Restart In Empty Stadium

Dan Soko

Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes (C) holds his head after being hit by an object during the game

Turkey’s football federation has ruled the domestic cup semi-final second leg between Fenerbahce and Besiktas will continue in an empty stadium from the point where it was abandoned after crowd trouble forced the game to be postponed last week.

The Turkish Cup semi-final between two of the country’s biggest teams was abandoned on Thursday after Besiktas manager Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown by Fenerbahce fans.

The game, which was 0-0 before it was halted, will be resumed from the 57th minute on Thursday, May 3.

More than 30 people were detained during the past week with alleged links to the incident.

The game between the long-time Istanbul rivals started in a tense atmosphere and Besiktas were reduced to 10 men after former Real Madrid defender Pepe was sent off for a reckless tackle.

Tensions increased when fans threw objects at a Besiktas player as a corner was taken. Besiktas players then left the pitch along with the officials and the game was later abandoned.

