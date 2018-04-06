Two former Immigration Service staff wrongfully paid GHC89,000

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

The Auditor General has asked for full recovery of the amount from Controller and Accountant-General

The 2016 Auditor-General’s report has uncovered a variety of infractions among certain state institutions leading to the loss of huge sums of taxpayers’ money.

The report disclosed that two ex-employees of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Koforidua, Eastern Region, were wrongfully paid a total salary of GHC89,789.68 for three months.

According to the report, “This pattern of payment indicated a deliberate practice on the part of the Controller and Accountant-General”.

The A-G has, therefore, recommended full recovery of the amount from the Controller and Accountant-General.

Also, the management of the Department of Social Welfare, Bolgatanga, paid an amount of GHC92,315.50 as imprest to seven officers to undertake official assignments which was not retired.

The report recommended to “management to treat this as an advance and be recovered from the officers.”

Furthermore, two cashiers at the Commercial Court in Accra, understated total collections in the revenue and deposit cash books by GHC20,893,095.83 and GHC140,420.24, respectively, resulting in understatement of GHC21,033,516.07 in the cash book.

The A-G recommended that regular reconciliation should be carried out to unearth and correct such occurrences.

Lastly, the registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry, in Wa, collected revenue of GHC224,760.00 and paid the amount into his private account instead of the approved bank accounts.

It has been recommended that the amount should be refunded by the officer with interest.