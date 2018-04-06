Home | News | Tech: Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer

Tech: Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer

Dan Soko
  • Former CBS and PBS news anchor Charlie Rose, who was fired from both networks after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year, could reportedly host a new series interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.
  • Tina Brown, magazine industry luminary and women's advocate, told a Q&A crowd in New York this week that she was approached to work on the potential series but turned down the job, according to Page Six.
  • A source close to Brown told Page Six, "Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K. [and] Matt Lauer," both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct last year.
  • Brown confirmed to Page Six that she was approached to produce the series rather than co-host it, and she told the outlet she couldn't recall who was behind it.

Former CBS and PBS news anchor Charlie Rose, whose PBS series ("Charlie Rose") was cancelled after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year, could be hosting a new series interviewing other high-profile men who faced "MeToo" accusations.

Tina Brown, magazine luminary and women's advocate, told a Q&A crowd at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s Women’s Luncheon this week that she was approached to work on the potential series but turned down the job, according to Page Six.

"These guys are already planning their comebacks," Brown told the crowd.

A source close to Brown told Page Six, "Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K. [and] Matt Lauer," both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct last year.

Brown confirmed to Page Six that she was approached to produce the series rather than co-host it, and she told the outlet she couldn't recall who was behind it.

Rose was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in November. The accusations included making unwanted sexual advances toward his employees, groping, explicit phone calls, and displays of nudity.

Representatives for Charlie Rose did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six and have not yet responded to a further request for comment from Business Insider.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8308147&type=article&ctxId=3778&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Charlie+Rose+could+reportedly+host+a+show+interviewing+other+high-profile+men+accused+of+sexual+misconduct+like+Louis+C.K.+and+Matt+Lauer&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Fcharlie-rose-could-reportedly-host-a-show-interviewing-other-high-profile-men-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-like-louis-c-k-and-matt-lauer-id8308147.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

April 26, 2018

I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!