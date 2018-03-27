Home | News | Politics: Trump just had a wild 'Fox and Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights

Trump just had a wild 'Fox and Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights

President Donald Trump launched into discussions on Russia, James Comey, Kanye West, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, Kim Jong Un, Ronny Jackson, the FBI, and more in a wild interview with Fox News' Fox & Friends on Thursday.

