Politics: These are the most powerful militaries in Asia

The arms trade is booming: The volume of international transfers of major weapons between 2013 and 2017 was 10% higher than between 2008 and 2012.
Countries in Asia have been major players in that trade. The continent was home to three of the top 10 arms exporters between 2013 and 2017 — and eight of the 10 top arms importers.
Arms sales indicate who is beefing up their armed forces, but head-to-head military comparisons are more complex. Global Firepower's 2017 Military Strength Ranking takes up that task by drawing on more than 50 factors to assign a Power Index score to 133 countries.
The ranking assesses weapons held by each country and pays close attention to their manpower. The geography, logistical capacity, available natural resources, and the status of local industry are also taken into account.
Thirteen Asian countries are among the world's 25 most powerful militaries, according to the Global Firepower ranking. Below, you can see the 10 strongest armed forces in the region:
10. Pakistan
Al Khalid tanks taking part in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. (Thomson Reuters)
Overall ranking: 17
Power Index rating: 0.3689
Total population: 204,924,861
Total military personnel: 919,000
Total aircraft: 1,281
Fighter aircraft: 320
Combat tanks: 2,182
Total naval assets: 197
Defense budget: $7 billion
9. Israel
Israeli Defense Forces practice drills in the Golan Heights near the border with Syria in March 2016. (Lior Mizrahi/Stringer via Getty Images)
Overall ranking: 16
Power Index rating: 0.3444
Total population: 8,299,706
Total military personnel: 615,000
Total aircraft strength: 596
Fighter aircraft: 252
Combat tanks: 2,760
Total naval assets: 65
Defense budget: $20 billion
8. Indonesia
8. Indonesia (US Department of Defense)
Overall ranking: 15
Power Index rating: 0.3266
Total population: 260,580,739
Total military personnel: 975,750
Total aircraft strength: 478
Fighter aircraft: 41
Combat tanks: 418
Total naval assets: 221
Defense budget: $6.9 billion
7. Iran
A truck with banner that reads, in Persian, "death to America" passes in front of Iranian armed forces commanders during a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, September 22, 2015. (Associated Press)
Overall ranking: 13
Power Index rating: 0.3131
Total population: 82,021,564
Total military personnel: 934,000
Total aircraft strength: 505
Fighter aircraft: 150
Combat tanks: 1,650
Total naval assets: 398
Defense budget: $6.3 billion
6. Turkey
Turkish military armored vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey, January 21, 2018. (Thomson Reuters)
Overall ranking: 9
Power Index rating: 0.2216
Total population: 80,845,215
Total military personnel: 710,565
Total aircraft strength: 1,056
Fighter aircraft: 207
Combat tanks: 2,446
Total naval assets: 194
Defense budget: $10.2 billion
5. Japan
Members of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War II, take part in a drill at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, April 7, 2018. (Issei Kato/Reuters)
Overall ranking: 8
Power Index rating: 0.2107
Total population: 126,451,398
Total military personnel: 310,457
Total aircraft strength: 1,508
Fighter aircraft: 290
Combat tanks: 679
Total naval assets: 131
Defense budget: $44 billion
4. South Korea
South Korean army's armored vehicles move during the South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP)
Overall ranking: 7
Power Index rating: 0.2001
Total population: 51,181,299
Total military personnel: 5,827,250
Total aircraft strength: 1,560
Fighter aircraft: 406
Combat tanks: 2,654
Total naval assets: 166
Defense budget: $40 billion
3. India
Employees stand in front of the Indian navy's first Scorpene submarine before being undocked from Mazagon Docks, a naval-vessel ship-building yard, in Mumbai, April 6, 2015. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File)
Overall ranking: 4
Power Index rating: 0.1417
Total population: 1,281,935,911
Total military personnel: 4,207,250
Total aircraft strength: 2,185
Fighter aircraft: 590
Combat tanks: 4,426
Total naval assets: 295
Defense budget: $47 billion
2. China
A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. (REUTERS/China Daily)
Overall ranking: 3
Power Index rating: 0.0852
Total population: 1,379,302,771
Total military personnel: 2,693,000
Total aircraft strength: 3,035
Fighter aircraft: 1,125
Combat tanks: 7,716
Total naval assets: 714
Defense budget: $151 billion
1. Russia
1. Russia (Reuters)
Overall ranking: 2
Power Index rating: 0.084
Total population: 142,257,519
Total military personnel: 3,586,128
Total aircraft strength: 3,914
Fighter aircraft: 818
Combat tanks: 20,300
Total naval assets: 352
Defense budget: $47 billion
