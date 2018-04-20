Home | News | Politics: These are the most powerful militaries in Asia

Politics: These are the most powerful militaries in Asia

Dan Soko

The arms trade is booming: The volume of international transfers of major weapons between 2013 and 2017 was 10% higher than between 2008 and 2012.

Countries in Asia have been major players in that trade. The continent was home to three of the top 10 arms exporters between 2013 and 2017 — and eight of the 10 top arms importers.

Arms sales indicate who is beefing up their armed forces, but head-to-head military comparisons are more complex. Global Firepower's 2017 Military Strength Ranking takes up that task by drawing on more than 50 factors to assign a Power Index score to 133 countries.

The ranking assesses weapons held by each country and pays close attention to their manpower. The geography, logistical capacity, available natural resources, and the status of local industry are also taken into account.

Thirteen Asian countries are among the world's 25 most powerful militaries, according to the Global Firepower ranking. Below, you can see the 10 strongest armed forces in the region:

10. Pakistan

Al Khalid tanks taking part in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017.play

Al Khalid tanks taking part in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017.

(Thomson Reuters)

Overall ranking: 17

Power Index rating: 0.3689

Total population: 204,924,861

Total military personnel: 919,000

Total aircraft: 1,281

Fighter aircraft: 320

Combat tanks: 2,182

Total naval assets: 197

Defense budget: $7 billion

9. Israel

Israeli Defense Forces practice drills in the Golan Heights near the border with Syria in March 2016.play

Israeli Defense Forces practice drills in the Golan Heights near the border with Syria in March 2016.

(Lior Mizrahi/Stringer via Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 16

Power Index rating: 0.3444

Total population: 8,299,706

Total military personnel: 615,000

Total aircraft strength: 596

Fighter aircraft: 252

Combat tanks: 2,760

Total naval assets: 65

Defense budget: $20 billion

8. Indonesia

8. Indonesiaplay

8. Indonesia

(US Department of Defense)

Overall ranking: 15

Power Index rating: 0.3266

Total population: 260,580,739

Total military personnel: 975,750

Total aircraft strength: 478

Fighter aircraft: 41

Combat tanks: 418

Total naval assets: 221

Defense budget: $6.9 billion

7. Iran

A truck with banner that reads, in Persian, "death to America" passes in front of Iranian armed forces commanders during a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, September 22, 2015.play

A truck with banner that reads, in Persian, "death to America" passes in front of Iranian armed forces commanders during a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, September 22, 2015.

(Associated Press)

Overall ranking: 13

Power Index rating: 0.3131

Total population: 82,021,564

Total military personnel: 934,000

Total aircraft strength: 505

Fighter aircraft: 150

Combat tanks: 1,650

Total naval assets: 398

Defense budget: $6.3 billion

6. Turkey

Turkish military armored vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey, January 21, 2018.play

Turkish military armored vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey, January 21, 2018.

(Thomson Reuters)

Overall ranking: 9

Power Index rating: 0.2216

Total population: 80,845,215

Total military personnel: 710,565

Total aircraft strength: 1,056

Fighter aircraft: 207

Combat tanks: 2,446

Total naval assets: 194

Defense budget: $10.2 billion

5. Japan

Members of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War II, take part in a drill at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, April 7, 2018.play

Members of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War II, take part in a drill at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, April 7, 2018.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Overall ranking: 8

Power Index rating: 0.2107

Total population: 126,451,398

Total military personnel: 310,457

Total aircraft strength: 1,508

Fighter aircraft: 290

Combat tanks: 679

Total naval assets: 131

Defense budget: $44 billion

4. South Korea

South Korean army's armored vehicles move during the South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015.play

South Korean army's armored vehicles move during the South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015.

(AP)

Overall ranking: 7

Power Index rating: 0.2001

Total population: 51,181,299

Total military personnel: 5,827,250

Total aircraft strength: 1,560

Fighter aircraft: 406

Combat tanks: 2,654

Total naval assets: 166

Defense budget: $40 billion

3. India

Employees stand in front of the Indian navy's first Scorpene submarine before being undocked from Mazagon Docks, a naval-vessel ship-building yard, in Mumbai, April 6, 2015.play

Employees stand in front of the Indian navy's first Scorpene submarine before being undocked from Mazagon Docks, a naval-vessel ship-building yard, in Mumbai, April 6, 2015.

(REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File)

Overall ranking: 4

Power Index rating: 0.1417

Total population: 1,281,935,911

Total military personnel: 4,207,250

Total aircraft strength: 2,185

Fighter aircraft: 590

Combat tanks: 4,426

Total naval assets: 295

Defense budget: $47 billion

2. China

A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014.play

A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014.

(REUTERS/China Daily)

Overall ranking: 3

Power Index rating: 0.0852

Total population: 1,379,302,771

Total military personnel: 2,693,000

Total aircraft strength: 3,035

Fighter aircraft: 1,125

Combat tanks: 7,716

Total naval assets: 714

Defense budget: $151 billion

1. Russia

1. Russiaplay

1. Russia

(Reuters)

Overall ranking: 2

Power Index rating: 0.084

Total population: 142,257,519

Total military personnel: 3,586,128

Total aircraft strength: 3,914

Fighter aircraft: 818

Combat tanks: 20,300

Total naval assets: 352

Defense budget: $47 billion

