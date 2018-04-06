Home | News | Tech: The 10 actors who Americans like the most

The 10 actors who Americans like the most

Dan Soko

Americans love "the voice of God."

Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.

YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.

Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.

Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:

10. Jackie Chan — 72%

Chan in "Rush Hour" (1998).play

Chan in "Rush Hour" (1998).

(New Line Cinema)

Positive opinion: 72%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 19%

Have not heard of: 4%

9. Bruce Willis — 74%

Willis in "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013).play

Willis in "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013).

(Fox)

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 16%

Have not heard of: 5%

8. Will Smith — 74%

Smith in "Bright" (2017).play

Smith in "Bright" (2017).

(Netflix)

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 11%

Neutral opinion: 14%

Have not heard of: 1%

7. Michael J. Fox — 75%

Fox in "Back to the Future" (1985).play

Fox in "Back to the Future" (1985).

(Back to the Future/Universal Pictures)

Positive opinion: 75%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 15%

Have not heard of: 6%

6. Harrison Ford — 79%

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015).play

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015).

(Disney/LucasFilm)

Positive opinion: 79%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

5. Sandra Bullock — 80%

Bullock in "Ocean's 8" (2018).play

Bullock in "Ocean's 8" (2018).

(Warner Bros.)

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%

4. Betty White — 80%

White in "The Proposal" (2009).play

White in "The Proposal" (2009).

(Disney)

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 5%

3. Tom Hanks — 81%

Hanks in "The Post" (2017).play

Hanks in "The Post" (2017).

(20th Century Fox)

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 6%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 3%

2. Denzel Washington — 81%

Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." (2017).play

Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." (2017).

(Columbia Pictures)

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 3%

1. Morgan Freeman — 84%

Freeman in "Going in Style" (2017).play

Freeman in "Going in Style" (2017).

(Warner Bros.)

Positive opinion: 84%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 9%

Have not heard of: 3%



Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

