Tech: The 10 actors who Americans like the most

Americans love "the voice of God."
Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.
YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.
Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.
Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:
10. Jackie Chan — 72%
play
Chan in "Rush Hour" (1998). (New Line Cinema)
Positive opinion: 72%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 19%
Have not heard of: 4%
9. Bruce Willis — 74%
play
Willis in "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013). (Fox)
Positive opinion: 74%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 16%
Have not heard of: 5%
8. Will Smith — 74%
play
Smith in "Bright" (2017). (Netflix)
Positive opinion: 74%
Negative opinion: 11%
Neutral opinion: 14%
Have not heard of: 1%
7. Michael J. Fox — 75%
play
Fox in "Back to the Future" (1985). (Back to the Future/Universal Pictures)
Positive opinion: 75%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 15%
Have not heard of: 6%
6. Harrison Ford — 79%
play
Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015). (Disney/LucasFilm)
Positive opinion: 79%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 6%
5. Sandra Bullock — 80%
play
Bullock in "Ocean's 8" (2018). (Warner Bros.)
Positive opinion: 80%
Negative opinion: 5%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 6%
4. Betty White — 80%
play
White in "The Proposal" (2009). (Disney)
Positive opinion: 80%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 11%
Have not heard of: 5%
3. Tom Hanks — 81%
play
Hanks in "The Post" (2017). (20th Century Fox)
Positive opinion: 81%
Negative opinion: 6%
Neutral opinion: 11%
Have not heard of: 3%
2. Denzel Washington — 81%
play
Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." (2017). (Columbia Pictures)
Positive opinion: 81%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 12%
Have not heard of: 3%
1. Morgan Freeman — 84%
play
Freeman in "Going in Style" (2017). (Warner Bros.)
Positive opinion: 84%
Negative opinion: 4%
Neutral opinion: 9%
Have not heard of: 3%
