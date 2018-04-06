Home | News | Politics: This Lebanese galamseyer is confident of being above the law

Politics: This Lebanese galamseyer is confident of being above the law

Dan Soko

 

A Lebanese claiming to be a prominent galamseyer in Ghana has boasted about his strong connections as well as being above the law.

In a video by Ghanaweb.com, the Lebanese, who claims to be of Ghanaian descent, was revealed as Mr Yahaya.

The young and self-confessed galamseyer bragged about his strong ties in the President Nana Akufo Addo led government.

Yahaya further noted that he was in partnership with Aisha Huang, an alleged suspect who was earlier accused of being the leader of some Chinese galamseyers in the country.

This galamseyer, who is so confident of being above the law, also hinted that his connection is also strong with a man he simply dropped his name as Charles and boss of the Operation Vanguard. Yahaya bragged about getting the Charles to clear him and even give him support when needed.

Operation Vanguard is a taskforce set up to enforce government’s campaign against illegal mining activities in the country.

On the equipments needed, Yahaya said he is willing to bring in new machines to kick off the mining process in no time.

play Yahaya brags about his strength as a galamseyer. (Daily Guide Africa)

 

Galamseyers

Galamseyers are individuals that involved in galamsey. The word galamsey is derived from the phrase "gather them and sell." Galamsey is a local Ghanaian term which means illegal small-scale gold mining in Ghana, West Africa.

play Galamsey (Pinterest)

President Akufo-Addo willing to go all out to end illegal gold mining

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo said the presidency will be put on like for his fight against galamseyers.

Akufo-Addo says his decision to wage war on illegal mining is one he does not regret and is prepared to see through till the end.

The President noted that though Ghana’s mineral wealth has been exploited since the 15th century, it did not prejudice the safety of our environment like it is now seen.

“In our time, it has come to prejudice the safety of our environment. Our water bodies have been polluted, forests have been decimated because of this mad rush for gold. And I was told that doing something about it will cost me my political career, but well, that is a choice that we have to make always in life. Whether you are going to pander to the whims of the moment or do the things that you think right," Akudo-Addo had said.

Already, the government has made giant strides in the fight against galamsey after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched a full-scale attack on the menace.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

April 26, 2018

I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!