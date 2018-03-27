Special Prosecutor: Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Torshie Lamptey as Martin Amidu's deputy

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated lawyer Mavis Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey to deputise for Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye disclosed this the Parliamentary Appointments Committee today.

She is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

Akufo-Addo set up the office of the Special Prosecutor as part of a major campaign promise during the 2016 general elections.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been tasked to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and cases implicating public officers and politically-exposed persons.

If approved, Cynthia Lamptey will be assisting Martin Amidu, who was sworn in as the Special Prosecutor in February.