Finance: Facebook is surging after crushing on earnings and adding more users than expected (FB)

Facebook shares are spiking in early trading Thursday, up 7.88% to $173.27 a share, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Facebook said it earned a $1.69 a share on revenue of $11.97 billion, topping Wall Street's expectations of $1.35 and $11.4 billion.
Daily active users came in at 1.45 billion, in line with analyst estimates of 1.45 billion. But monthly active users jumped 13% year-over-year to 2.2 billion, beating estimates of 2.19 billion.
Facebook is down about 8% so far this year.
');
}else{
document.write('');
fbAsyncIds.push('fwid9');
fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8307930&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Facebook+is+surging+after+crushing+on+earnings+and+adding+more+users+than+expected+%28FB%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Ffacebook-is-surging-after-crushing-on-earnings-and-adding-more-users-than-expected-fb-id8307930.html');
}}
/* ]]> */
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article