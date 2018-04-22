Video: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat

Africans, especially Ghanaians are noted for their love for flamboyant funeral services for their loved ones, but a burial ceremony held for a 16-year-old cat in Japan has taken most people aback, and social media users are reacting to it.

Though the dead and burial of the cat happened in July, 2015, the number of sympathisers who turned up from all walks of life to witness the ceremony and the loads of gifts that were showered on the dead cat are the reasons why it has become talk of the town currently.

Called Tama the stationmaster, the cat was given an official custom-made cap which it wore on a daily basis.

The cat reportedly contributed to the rejuvenation of Japan’s hitherto struggling rail sector after it was appointed as the stationmaster in 2007 for the Kishi rail station in the western part of the country.

During Tama’s reign as stationmaster, it was always seen sitting quietly at the ticketing gate welcoming and seeing off passengers.

Apparently, as a result of the cat’s friendliness and humanlike manner in which it conducted its duties, most passengers fell in love with it, hence the large turnout for its funeral.

Those who knew or has ever encountered Tama, but could not make it to the funeral resorted to social media to express their last respect for the cat.

Watermelon, apples, cabbages and other fruits and vegetables were reportedly donated to the dead Tama on the day of burial.