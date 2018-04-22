Home | News | Video: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat

Video: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat

Dan Soko

Africans, especially Ghanaians are noted for their love for flamboyant funeral services for their loved ones, but a burial ceremony held for a 16-year-old cat in Japan has taken most people aback, and social media users are reacting to it.

Though the dead and burial of the cat happened in July, 2015, the number of sympathisers who turned up from all walks of life to witness the ceremony and the loads of gifts that were showered on the dead cat are the reasons why it has become talk of the town currently.

Called Tama the stationmaster, the cat was given an official custom-made cap which it wore on a daily basis.

The cat reportedly contributed to the rejuvenation of Japan’s hitherto struggling rail sector after it was appointed as the stationmaster in 2007 for the Kishi rail station in the western part of the country.

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of catplay

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat

READ MORE: My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman

During Tama’s reign as stationmaster, it was always seen sitting quietly at the ticketing gate welcoming and seeing off passengers.

Apparently, as a result of the cat’s friendliness and humanlike manner in which it conducted its duties, most passengers fell in love with it, hence the large turnout for its funeral.

Those who knew or has ever encountered Tama, but could not make it to the funeral resorted to social media to express their last respect for the cat.

Watermelon, apples, cabbages and other fruits and vegetables were reportedly donated to the dead Tama on the day of burial.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

April 26, 2018

I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!