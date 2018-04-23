Justice: Two fire officers sacked for getting pregnant awarded GH¢10,000

The Human Rights Court has ordered the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to reinstate two female personnel who were sacked for getting pregnant.

The court presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah in his ruling held the decision by the Fire Service, saying it was discriminatory and a breach of the fundamental Human Rights of the two applicants in the matter.

The court also ordered payment of the arrears of their salaries and benefits that accrued to them during the period of dismissal.

The court added that the victims should be compensated GH¢50,000 for the trauma and inevitable inconvenience of the wrongful dismal.

READ MORE: Gas tanker crashes on Tema motorway

The two, Grace Fosu and Thelma Hammond, are to receive full salary payment for the period they were dismissed.

Dismissal letter

In 2013, two female personnel whose appointments were confirmed on June 1, 2012 in a letter signed by Ag. Chief Fire Officer, Brigadier General J.B.E Guyiri, and copied to the Regional Fire Officer, Director of Accounts and Administration (Records & Statistics) after passing through a stipulated six-month training and another six-months of probation, were issued dismissal letters on June 14, 2013.

The said letter, which copy this paper has intercepted, partly read: You were recruited into the service on the 1st of August, 2011. You were supposed to serve for six months after passing out and be confirmed.

As stated in the Conditions of Service, you are expected to serve the first three years before you could get pregnant.

READ ALSO: Dozens evacuated as gas leaks at La Marwako Restaurant

However, you violated the said Condition of Service. You are hereby dismissed from the Service with immediate effect.