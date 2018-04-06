Home | News | Pres Akufo-Addo nominates Deputy Special Prosecutor

Pres Akufo-Addo nominates Deputy Special Prosecutor

Dan Soko

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Mavis Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey as the deputy Special Prosecutor to assist Mr. Matin Amidu.

Madam Torshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

The President is seeking the approval of Parliament for the nomination.

The Speaker of Parliament referred her nomination to the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday April 26, 2018.

If approved, Madam Cynthia Lamptey will be assisting Martin Amidu, who was sworn in as the Special Prosecutor in February 2018.

Madam Lamptey led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for the theft of GHS86.9 million belonging to the state.

She was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the GHS 52 million judgment debt saga.

She left the department after 20 years in 2015, and was replaced by Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.

