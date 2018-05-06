Takyi Arhin hails Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest expose is about the GFA

Controversial Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer Takyi Arhin has commended ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his upcoming 'exposé number 12 video', which is set to uncover the corrupt practices in Ghana football.

The highly anticipated exposé, which is due to be premiered on Wednesday, June 6, has created uneasiness amongst the Ghanaian football populace as many of the leading members of the nation's football governing body are rumoured to be implicated in the video.

"Football people are making a lot of noise. The exposé I understand involves politicians so why aren't they(politicians) talking? It seems only football people are doing the talking and that gives us a cause to worry," Arhin told Angel FM.

"Instead of calumniating Anas, I think we(Ghanaians) should be thankful to him for using his resources to undertake this all important exercise."

"I can't wait for the premiere," he ended.