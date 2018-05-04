Russia 2018: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has announced his provisional squad on Thursday, with Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly headlining the Lions of Teranga list.

Senegal are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when they made it to the quarter-finals.

Cisse's team will prepare for the World Cup with two friendlies, first again Luxembourg on 31 May followed by a warm-up game against fellow World Cup-bound side Croatia on 8 June in Zagreb.

Senegal's match schedule at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (SPAL, Italy), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya, Guinea);

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht, Belgium), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Salif Sane (Hannover, Germany), Moussa Wague (Eupen, Belgium);

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United, England), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City, England), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City, England), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France);

Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City, England), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Mbaye Niang (Torino, Italy), Diafra Sakho (Rennes, France), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor, Turkey).