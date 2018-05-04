AU Festival: Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko

Beach Soccer in Ghana after seems to be getting some amount of support from corporate Ghana and Kasapreko has joined the bandwagon in glorious fashion.

The Beach Soccer Unity Cup which takes place from 25 to 27 May has officials from the Ghana Beach Soccer Association visit the head office of the company in amazing fashion.

READ ALSO:Ghana Beach Soccer Unity Cup could be the next big thing

The Managing Director of Kasepreko Mr Richard Adjei confirmed that beyond the upcoming extravaganza which will ensue at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, they will be exploring the possibility of other events in future.

According to the MD of Kasapreko Richard Adjei, it will support the sports and entertainment festival on AU day with Awake mineral, water, Storm Energy drink and Veraldo juice.

“This is the start of our relationship with beach soccer but we are already in tune and very supportive of youth, talent and cultural events so let's see how things go and we will certainly look at further possibilities”

READ ALSO:Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns

Ghana Beach Soccer Officials also presented products from Kasepreko to the Managing Director of Laboma Beach Resort.