Home | News | Bailout: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it

Bailout: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it

Dan Soko

Ghanaian hiplife Artiste,Wisa  Greid has said he spent the Ghc 10,000 that was given to him by his ex-Manager, Halifax Ansah Addo.

According to the singer, he spent the money after the popular journalist rejected the money following the controversy that surrounded it.

There was a debate on who actually paid for the ‘Ekiki Me’ hit singer to be set free after an Accra Circuit Court found him guilty of indecent exposure and was fined GHC8,4000, with a default sentence of 24 months.

Mr Ansah-Addo, who is also the Director of Communications for Zylofon Cash and Zylofon Events had said he sent an amount of GHc 10, 000.00 to bail Wisa.

READ MORE: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale

According to him, when he heard about the fine, he thought he could help, so he asked Wisa to send someone to his office for the money.

“I wasn’t even in court so I called few media friends who were there and sent the money so he would be freed. Wisa is my friend. We come from the same hometown and I felt it was right to help a brother who was in dire need at that moment.”said Halifax.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Black Avenue Muzik, Desmond Blackmore (D-Black), who now manages Wisa said the fine was not paid by Halifax.

Speaking with KOD on Thursday, May 17, Wisa admitted taking GHC10,000 from Halifax after the court fine was paid by his managers.

“I received GHC10, 000 from Halifax but I didn’t use it to pay the fine after the fine was paid I tried returning the money to him but he rejected it so I spent it “, he stated.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!