Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah shares selfie with Lionel Messi

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah and Lionel Messi shared a selfie when Barcelona played against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

The Catalans defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Wednesday in an international friendly game courtesy of goals from Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, and Andre Gomes, with Sibusiso Vilakazi giving the hosts the consolation.

Razak Brimah who is currently the third goalkeeper of the South African champions wasn’t fielded, but he wouldn’t leave the stadium without taking a selfie with Lionel Messi.

Barcelona were invited to South Africa by Patrice Motsepe, the owner of Sundowns to promote his foundation.