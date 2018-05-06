NCCE engages PWDs on Constitutional Issues

By Jerry
Bawku (UE) May 16, GNA - The National
Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged People living With
Disabilities (PWDs) in the Bawku Municipality and its environs on
constitutional and civic duties of the citizenry.
The engagement is part of the annual constitutional
week celebration by the NCCE to commemorate the country’s return to democratic
rule and to show the significant strides towards achieving uninterrupted stable
democratic governance.
Mr Daniel Laar Baya, Bawku Municipal officer
in charge of the NCCE at an engagement meeting with the (PWDs) in Bawku on
Tuesday said the NCCE among other things was established to champion the course
of transparency and accountability in the country.
Mr Baya said the theme for the celebration; “Our
Nation, Our Heritage: Consolidating Ghana’s Democratic Gains” showcased how the
country had sustained constitutional rule for more than two decades and
conducted successful periodic elections.
He noted that the elections saw peaceful
transfer of power from one elected government to another, a feature that
remained envious in the democratic history of Ghana to the rest of the world.
Mr Baya bemoaned the low demand for
accountability from duty bearers and low offer of transparency by public office
holders’ engagements with the citizenry and urged the PWDs to champion the
course of seeking accountability and transparency on public management from
duty bearers because it was their rights.
He reminded the PWDs that disability was not
inability and said the constitution allowed them to seek their rights anytime
they were not satisfied with issues regarding their welfare in society.” There
is the need to uphold critical values of society including; respect for the
rule of law, demand for accountability and transparency, dedication to duty as
well as civic participation in governance especially at the local level”, he
added.
Mr Baya called on Ghanaians to continue to
shun corruptible acts such as bribery, embezzlements, nepotism, money laundry,
extortion, tax evasion, among others as these acts impeded the development of
the country.
Mr Charles Akpeniba, Chairman for the
Federation of PWDs in the Bawku area noted that programmes of such nature were
of great benefit to the PWDs, especially those at rural areas who may have
little knowledge about their rights.
He commended the NCCE on its efforts to enlighten the PDWs on such
issues of national importance and urged other development partners such as
Non-Governmental Organisations, groups, and individuals to set up to bring the
PWDs closer to the decision-making platform to enable them participate
effectively.
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
