Home | News | NCCE engages PWDs on Constitutional Issues

NCCE engages PWDs on Constitutional Issues

Dan Soko

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (UE) May 16, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged People living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Bawku Municipality and its environs on constitutional and civic duties of the citizenry.

The engagement is part of the annual constitutional week celebration by the NCCE to commemorate the country’s return to democratic rule and to show the significant strides towards achieving uninterrupted stable democratic governance.

Mr Daniel Laar Baya, Bawku Municipal officer in charge of the NCCE at an engagement meeting with the (PWDs) in Bawku on Tuesday said the NCCE among other things was established to champion the course of transparency and accountability in the country.

Mr Baya said the theme for the celebration; “Our Nation, Our Heritage: Consolidating Ghana’s Democratic Gains” showcased how the country had sustained constitutional rule for more than two decades and conducted successful periodic elections.

He noted that the elections saw peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to another, a feature that remained envious in the democratic history of Ghana to the rest of the world.

Mr Baya bemoaned the low demand for accountability from duty bearers and low offer of transparency by public office holders’ engagements with the citizenry and urged the PWDs to champion the course of seeking accountability and transparency on public management from duty bearers because it was their rights.

He reminded the PWDs that disability was not inability and said the constitution allowed them to seek their rights anytime they were not satisfied with issues regarding their welfare in society.” There is the need to uphold critical values of society including; respect for the rule of law, demand for accountability and transparency, dedication to duty as well as civic participation in governance especially at the local level”, he added.

Mr Baya called on Ghanaians to continue to shun corruptible acts such as bribery, embezzlements, nepotism, money laundry, extortion, tax evasion, among others as these acts impeded the development of the country.

Mr Charles Akpeniba, Chairman for the Federation of PWDs in the Bawku area noted that programmes of such nature were of great benefit to the PWDs, especially those at rural areas who may have little knowledge about their rights.

He commended the NCCE  on its efforts to enlighten the PDWs on such issues of national importance and urged other development partners such as Non-Governmental Organisations, groups, and individuals to set up to bring the PWDs closer to the decision-making platform to enable them participate effectively.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!