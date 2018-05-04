Home | News | Good governance and democracy, key to Africa’s Development – Wiredu

Good governance and democracy, key to Africa’s Development – Wiredu

Dan Soko

Patience Gbeze/William Fiabu, GNA

Accra, May 17, GNA – Mr Charles Wiredu, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said good governance, peace, security, democracy and the rule of law are ideals for pursuing the new vision for the development of the African Continent.

Speaking at the media launch of the 55th Anniversary of the African Union Day Celebration, he eulogised the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whom he said, stood as a true embodiment and political activist for Pan-Africanist ideals and values.

“He did, indeed, champion the quest for the regional integration of the whole of the African Continent, and rightly set the pace for the Pan-Africanism through the hosting of the first All-African Peoples’ Conference in 1958.

“There is, therefore, no doubt that Ghana has truly shaped the Pan-Africanist landscape, which actively brings together Africans the continent over to overcome the chasm of distance, time, pain and understanding created by the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade,” he added.

The theme for this year’s celebration, scheduled for May 25, is “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

Mr Wiredu noted that the introduction of some flagship programmes such as the National Anti-Corruption Policy and the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor were in line with government’s efforts to curb corruption in the system and urged all to give it the necessary support to achieve results.

Some activities earmarked for the celebration of the AU Day include Health Walk on May 19 from the Ministry on Saturday, through the main Airport Road to the Flagstaff House and back to the Ministry through the Switchback Road, Civil Aviation Centre and the Airport Roundabout.

There would be Flag Raising ceremony at the Fore Court of the State House on Friday morning, May 25, followed by a cocktail reception in the evening at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Members of the African Diplomatic Corps are expected to showcase their country dishes and to share same with all guests and officials.

The celebration will be climaxed by What Do You Know Quiz Programme on Ghana Television on Sunday, May 27.

GNA

