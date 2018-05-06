Blockchain technology gains interest in Ghana

By
Robert Anane
Accra, May 17, GNA - The Blockchain
technology, which is increasingly attracting the curiosity of startups, large
corporations and governments, is also starting to gain interest in Ghana.
This came to light, when the Ashesi D: Lab,
Blockchain Society Ghana, Kumasi Hive and Devless, delivered the Blockchain
Hackathon 2018 program in Accra.
The programme, the first of its kind in Ghana,
is in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and the Association of Ghana
Industries.
The Blockchain Hackathon brought together some
creative and inspiring teams from all over Ghana to design and pitch
blockchain-inspired solutions for a supply chain platform that could motivate
solution areas or even be adopted by the Ministry of Trade.
The platform solutions presented at the
Hackathon illustrated how blockchain technology could be used to enable buyers
(large scale contractors) to engage suppliers (sub-contractors and Small and
Medium Enterprises) in exchange arrangements that ensured that the buyer’s
needs were met while supplier’s capacity was also enabled.
The program affirmed the technology’s great
potential for developing solutions to challenges facing the nation.
At the hackathon, creative teams from all over
the country presented blockchain-inspired concept solutions on how the
technology can be applied to address the challenges at different sections of
the country’s supply chain system.
The teams presented solutions spanning
smallholder suppliers and buyers; smart subcontracting management; and tracking
systems for supply and production. For example, the AgriXchain team presented a
smart contracting system that seeks to connect smallholder suppliers to buyers.
In another presentation, the Food and Drug
Integrity Network (FADING) team, also illustrated how a blockchain system can
be used to ensure food safety as well as tracking supply and production levels.
The session also included a presentation from PlatformX from KNUST and Smerge,
whose solutions focused on match making and subcontracting management in the
supply chain sector, respectively.
Commenting on the potential impact of the
solutions after the event, Mr Paa Kow Bartels, the Lead for the Supplier
Exchange platform at Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), who also provided
the challenge for hackathon, applauded the presentations and discussed the
possible applications of the solutions concepts.
He also emphasized how these concepts may be
adopted by MOTI.
Mr. Bartels spoke of the likely favourable
effect of such systems like PlatformX’s solution, which was focused on matching
suppliers’ capacity to the requirement definitions of the buyers.
He explained that such a system could enhance
and create a transparent system that could foster investor confidence in the
Ghanaian economy
Consequently, Mr. Bartels said, this has the
capacity to set Ghana apart as one of the best destinations for trade and
business. In the long run, “this will increase jobs and impact standard of
living and government revenue positively” Mr Bartels explained.
Dr. Adomdza, the Founding Lead for the Ashesi
D: Lab, which led the organization of the hackathon, applauded the participants
and assured them that the organizing coalition will continue to support the
teams until they launched successful ventures or projects on their solutions.
He asked incubators and funding community to
get behind the Blockchain technology and the solution concepts the participants
came up with.
Mr Cecil Nutakor, co-founder of the Blockchain
Society in Ghana, urged the government and policy makers to consider supporting
the blockchain technology initiatives, especially those focused on the supply
chain systems.
He explained that such technologies had the
potential to improve transparency and strengthen the procurement processes in
Ghana.
Mr Nutakor observed that currently, the
blockchain technology had attracted massive attention both in industry and in
the academic sphere and said its application and potential had been lauded by
paragon institutions like IBM and Maesrk.
He said IBM had for example developed
blockchain systems that allowed it to digitize transaction workflow through a
highly secured, shared and replicated ledger, adding that the company had
emphasized the technology as one necessary for the optimization of supply and
production processes.
Such testimonials, may have contributed to
Facebook’s decision to explore the use of the blockchain technology in their
model, Mr. Nutakor said.
He observed that in Africa, countries like
Sierra Leone were leading the way in the application of blockchain, having
recently adopted and adapted the technology in running their presidential and
parliamentary elections.
Ghana, in the light of the Blockchain
Hackathon 2018 program are hoping to explore the application of the technology
in several different avenues, probably starting with the supply chain
solutions, said Mr. Nutakor.
He observed that the response from the
developer community to the hackathon showed that the prospects were high for
seeing more applications in the next few years in different spheres of life,
such as ID verification for government and other services, secured trust
systems for all kinds of transaction platforms, seamless and reliable payment
transactions, among others.
