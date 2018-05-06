Soldiers to face punishment for assaulting police

By
Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, May 17, GNA – Mr Salifu Saeed,
Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council on
Thursday said soldiers who assaulted police officers in Tamale on Wednesday
would be punished.
He said “Officers who took the law into their
hands to perpetrate violence yesterday would be punished to deter others from
resorting to such acts in the future.”
He emphasised that “Those officers, who are
not up to the task in the region, would be kicked out of the region adding the
disciplinary action would affect commanders and other officers, who would be
found culpable in this act.”
The Minister said this when briefing
journalists in Tamale on Thursday after a joint Military and Police durbar at
the Air Force Base in Tamale.
A joint team of Military and Police Commanders
from Accra attended the durbar to find out the causes of Yesterday’s (May 16,
2018) confrontation between the soldiers and police in Tamale where soldiers
assaulted eight police personnel in the Metropolis.
Members of the joint team included;
Commissioner of Police (CoP) Mr Kofi Boakye, CoP Mr Prosper Agblorh, Director
General of Police Welfare, who represented the Inspector General of Police, and
Air Commodore Augustine Alfred Appiah, Air Force Commander, who represented the
Chief of Defence Staff.
On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, a group of armed
soldiers went on rampage in Tamale assaulting police officers leading to
serious injuries to eight police officers.
A soldier ran away from a police criminal
investigations department in Tamale where a caution statement was being taken
from him following an assault case against him, and he was later arrested at
the Bank of Ghana area in Tamale main town.
This did not go down well with other soldiers,
who mobilised in their vehicles fully-armed and moved to the Regional Police
Headquarters shooting and beating any police officer in sight.
It took the intervention of the Regional
Minister to calm down the situation.
Mr Saeed said an investigative team comprising
members of the Regional Security Council had been set up to find out the causes
of the violence and to recommend appropriate sanctions to be taken against the
culprits and condemned the act perpetrated by the soldiers saying it was highly
unacceptable, attributing it to a command failure on the parts of the
commanders of soldiers and police in the region.
CoP Agblorh said what happened was
unacceptable adding such things would only play into the hands of criminals assuring
that efforts would be made to ensure that such acts did not occur again.
Air Commodore Appiah said the Military
abhorred such acts urging officers of the security agencies to respect the
roles of one another in the discharge of their duties.
GNA
