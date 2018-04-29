Broken down articulated truck creates gridlock on Tema-Aflao highway

By Laudia Sawer



Dawhenya (GAR), May 17, GNA - Commuters using the Tema-Aflao highway were left stranded when an articulated truck with registration number GC-8431-11overturned, blocking the road at Dawhenya.

The two 20-foot containers, which were being carried by the truck, fell in the middle of the road near the Dawhenya-Afienya junction when the truck’s head got detached from its trailer after it burst a tyre in the early hours of Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Issah Mohammed Cantana, Prampram District Commander, said the truck was carrying red wood.

Hundreds of residents including school children, traders, teachers and workers who were unable to access commercial vehicles to their destinations, resorted to begging for lift, walking while others just stood by the roadside dejected and helpless.

Vehicles moving from Tema to Ada, Prampram, Aflao and their environs and those returning to Tema had to endure several hours in the gridlock as the trailer was left in the middle of the road.

Tipper trucks mostly carting stones from quarry sites in the town for the Tema harbour expansion project, resorted to haphazard driving through the Ake-Aye road linking Abbeykorpe and Eagle-Nest estate, creating galleys and destroying a bridge constructed by the residents.

Some commercial drivers told the Ghana News Agency that it was unfortunate that there were no roads linking Dawhenya to Prampram for them to use during such emergencies.

They appealed to government and other stakeholders to construct link roads to prevent such occurrences as according to them the situation could affect productivity as workers using the road were all stranded.

They also called on the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Road Safety Commission to as a matter of urgency remove the containers and the trailer from the road

GNA