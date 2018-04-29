Broken down articulated truck creates gridlock on Tema-Aflao highway

By
Dawhenya (GAR), May 17, GNA - Commuters using
the Tema-Aflao highway were left stranded when an articulated truck with
registration number GC-8431-11overturned, blocking the road at Dawhenya.
The two 20-foot containers, which were being
carried by the truck, fell in the middle of the road near the Dawhenya-Afienya
junction when the truck’s head got detached from its trailer after it burst a
tyre in the early hours of Thursday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Issah
Mohammed Cantana, Prampram District Commander, said the truck was carrying red
wood.
Hundreds of residents including school
children, traders, teachers and workers who were unable to access commercial
vehicles to their destinations, resorted to begging for lift, walking while
others just stood by the roadside dejected and helpless.
Vehicles moving from Tema to Ada, Prampram,
Aflao and their environs and those returning to Tema had to endure several
hours in the gridlock as the trailer was left in the middle of the road.
Tipper trucks mostly carting stones from
quarry sites in the town for the Tema harbour expansion project, resorted to
haphazard driving through the Ake-Aye road linking Abbeykorpe and Eagle-Nest
estate, creating galleys and destroying a bridge constructed by the residents.
Some commercial drivers told the Ghana News
Agency that it was unfortunate that there were no roads linking Dawhenya to
Prampram for them to use during such emergencies.
They appealed to government and other
stakeholders to construct link roads to prevent such occurrences as according
to them the situation could affect productivity as workers using the road were
all stranded.
They also called on the Motor Traffic and
Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Road Safety
Commission to as a matter of urgency remove the containers and the trailer from
the road
GNA
