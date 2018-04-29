Home | News | Broken down articulated truck creates gridlock on Tema-Aflao highway

Broken down articulated truck creates gridlock on Tema-Aflao highway

Dan Soko

By Laudia Sawer

Dawhenya (GAR), May 17, GNA - Commuters using the Tema-Aflao highway were left stranded when an articulated truck with registration number GC-8431-11overturned, blocking the road at Dawhenya.

The two 20-foot containers, which were being carried by the truck, fell in the middle of the road near the Dawhenya-Afienya junction when the truck’s head got detached from its trailer after it burst a tyre in the early hours of Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Issah Mohammed Cantana, Prampram District Commander, said the truck was carrying red wood.

Hundreds of residents including school children, traders, teachers and workers who were unable to access commercial vehicles to their destinations, resorted to begging for lift, walking while others just stood by the roadside dejected and helpless.

Vehicles moving from Tema to Ada, Prampram, Aflao and their environs and those returning to Tema had to endure several hours in the gridlock as the trailer was left in the middle of the road.

Tipper trucks mostly carting stones from quarry sites in the town for the Tema harbour expansion project, resorted to haphazard driving through the Ake-Aye road linking Abbeykorpe and Eagle-Nest estate, creating galleys and destroying a bridge constructed by the residents.

Some commercial drivers told the Ghana News Agency that it was unfortunate that there were no roads linking Dawhenya to Prampram for them to use during such emergencies.

They appealed to government and other stakeholders to construct link roads to prevent such occurrences as according to them the situation could affect productivity as workers using the road were all stranded.

They also called on the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Road Safety Commission to as a matter of urgency remove the containers and the trailer from the road

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!