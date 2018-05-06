Tap potentials of Artificial Intelligence to fast track Ghana’s development - George Andah

By Joyce
Danso/ Julius K. Satsi
Accra May 17, GNA - A flag hoisting ceremony
to mark the celebration of this year’s World Telecommunication Day has been
held in Accra with a call on the public to tap the potentials of Artificial
Intelligence in order to fast track Ghana’s development.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) a highly complex
technology that allow computers to function like the human brain, has been used
for business solutions for Uber and AirBnB, which own no taxi or apartments yet
run successful businesses in the country.
This year’s World Telecommunication Day is on
the theme: “AI for Social Good.”
Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister of
Communication, noted that Artificial Intelligence had been successfully been
applied to societal problems and it has the potential to promote social good in
the future despite some few challenges associated with it.
Mr Andah said Ghana was not an exception of
the countries that were considering how AI would effectively affect the
country’s future.
According to him the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU) was also encouraging its membership to focus on
AI potentials to accelerate the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals
(SDG’s) by 2030.
“To be able to achieve this feat, the
Government of Ghana must create the appropriate, desired and needed ecosystem
for AI to thrive,” he added.
Mr Andah said it was for that reason that
government had invested heavily in fibre infrastructure nationwide with
complimentary private sector investment to facilitate the provision of value
added services for the public.
“To ensure that we enhance connectivity
nationwide to support AI ecosystem, the National Communication Authority (NCA)
authorised Mobile network Operators to deploy Universal Mobile
Telecommunication System in the 2G band to ensure that unserved and underserved areas of the country gain the
needed access to data,” he added.
The Deputy Minister of Communication said
emerging statistics showed that more than 36 communities in unserved and served
areas of the country have successfully connected to 3G over the past six months
by just one network operator.
“The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic
Communications has also rolled out a Universal Access to Telephony Programme
which extends the coverage of mobile telephone services into areas where access
to such service is not adequately available.”
Mr Andah was elated over the use of AI in
health Service deliveries, noting that in the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa,
AI was used in tracking real time trends in population movements which assisted
in decision making and policies to control the epidemic.
“Also in the area of education, AI can assist
in some of the administrative activities such as marking of assignments thereby
enabling teachers to focus more on guiding the students.”
He stressed the need to drive the excitement
of AI among the youth so they could understand its potentials and its data
usage.
Mr Joe Anokye, Director General of NCA, said
digital revolution in society had reached a stage where every second counted
and that failure to stay in tune could be disastrous to individuals and
nations.
Mr Anokye said this year’s World
Telecommunication Day celebration theme aspired to link present to the future
with full commitment and vigilance towards the deployment of AI for the good of
humanity.
He said Ghana stood the chance of doing better
when greater awareness is created for AI, adding that, the NCA was partnering
the appropriate institutions for effective utilisation of the Nation’s
cyberspace.
Mr Houlin Zha, the Secretary General,
International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in a speech read on his behalf,
said AI’s potential was being developed at an unprecedented speed and pledged
the union’s commitment to work with all stakeholders in order to bring its
benefits to all.
As part of the day’s celebration, the NCA held
a symposium to throw light on topics such as: “The role of the Mobile Network
Operators, AI for Financial inclusion and Poverty Reduction, Advancing Health
Delivery through AI.
GNA
