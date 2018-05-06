Home | News | Tap potentials of Artificial Intelligence to fast track Ghana’s development - George Andah

Tap potentials of Artificial Intelligence to fast track Ghana’s development - George Andah

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso/ Julius K. Satsi

Accra May 17, GNA - A flag hoisting ceremony to mark the celebration of this year’s World Telecommunication Day has been held in Accra with a call on the public to tap the potentials of Artificial Intelligence in order to fast track Ghana’s development.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) a highly complex technology that allow computers to function like the human brain, has been used for business solutions for Uber and AirBnB, which own no taxi or apartments yet run successful businesses in the country.

This year’s World Telecommunication Day is on the theme: “AI for Social Good.”

Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communication, noted that Artificial Intelligence had been successfully been applied to societal problems and it has the potential to promote social good in the future despite some few challenges associated with it.

Mr Andah said Ghana was not an exception of the countries that were considering how AI would effectively affect the country’s future.

According to him the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was also encouraging its membership to focus on AI potentials to accelerate the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) by 2030.

“To be able to achieve this feat, the Government of Ghana must create the appropriate, desired and needed ecosystem for AI to thrive,” he added.

Mr Andah said it was for that reason that government had invested heavily in fibre infrastructure nationwide with complimentary private sector investment to facilitate the provision of value added services for the public.

“To ensure that we enhance connectivity nationwide to support AI ecosystem, the National Communication Authority (NCA) authorised Mobile network Operators to deploy Universal Mobile Telecommunication System in the 2G band to ensure that unserved  and underserved areas of the country gain the needed access to data,” he added.

The Deputy Minister of Communication said emerging statistics showed that more than 36 communities in unserved and served areas of the country have successfully connected to 3G over the past six months by just one network operator.

“The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications has also rolled out a Universal Access to Telephony Programme which extends the coverage of mobile telephone services into areas where access to such service is not adequately available.”

Mr Andah was elated over the use of AI in health Service deliveries, noting that in the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, AI was used in tracking real time trends in population movements which assisted in decision making and policies to control the epidemic.

“Also in the area of education, AI can assist in some of the administrative activities such as marking of assignments thereby enabling teachers to focus more on guiding the students.”

He stressed the need to drive the excitement of AI among the youth so they could understand its potentials and its data usage.

Mr Joe Anokye, Director General of NCA, said digital revolution in society had reached a stage where every second counted and that failure to stay in tune could be disastrous to individuals and nations.

Mr Anokye said this year’s World Telecommunication Day celebration theme aspired to link present to the future with full commitment and vigilance towards the deployment of AI for the good of humanity.

He said Ghana stood the chance of doing better when greater awareness is created for AI, adding that, the NCA was partnering the appropriate institutions for effective utilisation of the Nation’s cyberspace.

Mr Houlin Zha, the Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in a speech read on his behalf, said AI’s potential was being developed at an unprecedented speed and pledged the union’s commitment to work with all stakeholders in order to bring its benefits to all.

As part of the day’s celebration, the NCA held a symposium to throw light on topics such as: “The role of the Mobile Network Operators, AI for Financial inclusion and Poverty Reduction, Advancing Health Delivery through AI.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!