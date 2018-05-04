Keep gender equality and social inclusion in new Land Bill

By
Samuel Akumatey, GNA
Ho, May 17, GNA - Mrs Shiela Minkah-Premo,
National Chair of the Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa (LAWA-Ghana)
has called on stakeholders to ensure that provisions of gender equality and
social inclusion were maintained in the Land Bill 2018 before its passage.
She said with the majority of legal cases
budding around landed properties, the Law must guard against all forms of
discrimination particularly gender biases.
Mrs Minkah-Premo said this during a day's
roundtable workshop in Ho, organised by the Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana
(NETRIGHT) in partnership with LAWA-GHANA as part of regional engagements on
the bill.
She said the new bill sought to harmonise the
myriad of laws and regulations on land in the country towards creating
sustainable management and administration guidelines.
Mrs Minkah-Premo said the next phase of the
Land Administration Project must reflect international best practices in land
management, therefore terminologies such as "gender" and
"spouse" required strong definitions.
The Lawyer, who also chairs the Women and
Children's Rights Committee of the Ghana Bar Association said land
administration within polygamous settings must also be considered and provided
for.
Mrs Minkah-Premo said when passed, the
illegality of land guards would be solidified, and the law would ensure heavy
handedness in dealing with such issues and the Customary Land Secretariat would
also be formalised and established at the district levels to ensure proper
administration of customary lands.
She entreated parties interested in acquiring
land to ensure that conveyances were prepared by legal experts, while women in
particular must insist on deeds for acquired land.
Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Programme
Manager of NETRIGHT said gender and class inequalities had plagued Ghana's land
tenure system and it was therefore necessary for women’s rights groups,
associations of people living with disabilities, the media among others to help
create awareness on key issues.
Madam Akakpo said with support from STAR Ghana
and funding from the USAID, DANIDA and the European Union, NETRIGHT was
undertaking a 30-month project to safeguard equality in land governance, and
protect the interests and livelihoods of rural women.
She said stakeholders were pushing for the
revision of clause (11) of the bill to safeguard the rights of persons living
with disabilities.
"We are working to ensure that gender and
social equality provisions as well as other key issues are not watered down
before it gets to Parliament", Madam Akakpo stated.
She said other clauses, including the 19th,
which required the creation of reserved areas for common use, and the 16th
which established the Customary Land Secretariat, were also key provisions that
must be sustained.
Madam Akakpo said the various engagements
would help make key findings and recommendations towards an equitable land
policy.
GNA
