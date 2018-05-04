Home | News | Keep gender equality and social inclusion in new Land Bill

Keep gender equality and social inclusion in new Land Bill

Dan Soko

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, May 17, GNA - Mrs Shiela Minkah-Premo, National Chair of the Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa (LAWA-Ghana) has called on stakeholders to ensure that provisions of gender equality and social inclusion were maintained in the Land Bill 2018 before its passage.

She said with the majority of legal cases budding around landed properties, the Law must guard against all forms of discrimination particularly gender biases.

Mrs Minkah-Premo said this during a day's roundtable workshop in Ho, organised by the Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) in partnership with LAWA-GHANA as part of regional engagements on the bill.

She said the new bill sought to harmonise the myriad of laws and regulations on land in the country towards creating sustainable management and administration guidelines.

Mrs Minkah-Premo said the next phase of the Land Administration Project must reflect international best practices in land management, therefore terminologies such as "gender" and "spouse" required strong definitions.

The Lawyer, who also chairs the Women and Children's Rights Committee of the Ghana Bar Association said land administration within polygamous settings must also be considered and provided for.

Mrs Minkah-Premo said when passed, the illegality of land guards would be solidified, and the law would ensure heavy handedness in dealing with such issues and the Customary Land Secretariat would also be formalised and established at the district levels to ensure proper administration of customary lands.

She entreated parties interested in acquiring land to ensure that conveyances were prepared by legal experts, while women in particular must insist on deeds for acquired land.

Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Programme Manager of NETRIGHT said gender and class inequalities had plagued Ghana's land tenure system and it was therefore necessary for women’s rights groups, associations of people living with disabilities, the media among others to help create awareness on key issues.

Madam Akakpo said with support from STAR Ghana and funding from the USAID, DANIDA and the European Union, NETRIGHT was undertaking a 30-month project to safeguard equality in land governance, and protect the interests and livelihoods of rural women.

She said stakeholders were pushing for the revision of clause (11) of the bill to safeguard the rights of persons living with disabilities.

"We are working to ensure that gender and social equality provisions as well as other key issues are not watered down before it gets to Parliament", Madam Akakpo stated.

She said other clauses, including the 19th, which required the creation of reserved areas for common use, and the 16th which established the Customary Land Secretariat, were also key provisions that must be sustained.

Madam Akakpo said the various engagements would help make key findings and recommendations towards an equitable land policy.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!