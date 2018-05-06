Operation Vanguard arrests four foreigners and two Ghanaian illegal miners

Mildred
Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, May 17, GNA - One Chinese national
and three Togolese have been arrested by Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force at
Broniamah, a community in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region for
indulging in illegal mining.
The suspects, identified as Lin Chanquo, 44
year old Chinese, 28 year old Kwame Musah, 48 year old Kombete Kudjo and 21
year old Ano Nabro, all Togolese, were arrested together with 27 year old
Osumanu Yakubu from Tamale and 25 year old Inusah Issah from Garu Tempane in
the Upper East region.
Squadron Leader Robinson Omane Agyei told the
Ghana News Agency that the Operation Vanguard Team chanced upon one immobilised
Hyundai excavator with chassis number K3R000033 on the site and also seized one
Liungong excavator with chassis number CLG0956DC052066 and conveyed them to the
Wassa Amenfi District Assembly.
Other items seized by the team include; one
locally manufactured single barrel gun, one
Toyota Hilux pickup truck with registration number GT 8131-13, one)
water pumping machine, and eleven (11) mobile phones.
He said the suspects, together with the seized
items were handed over to the Manso Amenfi central police station for further
investigations and possible prosecution.
Earlier, the Western Region Forward Operating
Base (FOB) arrested 12 Ghanaians in the Furi Forest, Kutukrom in the Prestea
Huni Valley district of the Region.
The FOB, he added grounded 12 excavators,
seized other mining equipment and handed them over to the Prestea District Police
Station for further investigation.
He said with this arrest, the total number of
arrest stood at 1,205, with 5,134 changfa's grounded, 74 vehicles and 78
motorbikes seized, 107 arms and 2,344 ammunition seized, 228 excavators seized
with 312 immobilised and 432 water pumping machines seized with 977 grounded.
The Squadron Leader said Operation Vanguard
continued to perform its task diligently and expressed worry at some media
propaganda to smear the work of the Task Force.
"We have always been asking for evidence
when allegations are made against the task force to be able to deal with the
bad nuts amongst us. All we hear are allegations without evidence", he
added.
Squadron Leader Omane Agyei stressed the need
for total support to sanitise the mining sector for the benefit of all,
"We also call on the support of well-meaning Ghanaians not to relent on
giving credible information, we must save Ghana now for a better future.”
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article