CPP protests the conversion of TOR into a tank farm

By
Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
Tema, May 17, GNA - The Acting Secretary of the
Forum For Rebuilding the Convention People’s Party (FRCPP) says the proposed
conversion of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) from crude refinery into a tank farm
for the storage of fuel was worrying and visionless.
Mr. Peterkin Kwame Kin-Adano says, “We
register our strongest protest against this massaging attempts being made by
the NPP government to completely scrap and turn TOR into a tank farm rather
than expanding its production facilities.”
Mr. Kin-Adano made this known during a press
conference held by the FRCPP to state the position of the CPP on the matter in
Tema.
He observed that TOR could thrive if the
necessary infrastructure were added and maintained in the appropriate manner
“then the troubles of our refinery shall be a thing of the past and we wouldn’t
be talking about scrapping it again to building others.”
He disputed the fact that the refinery, which
had been operating since 1963, may be under performing because successive
governments might not have done anything to expand the facilities but had
rather milked it.
He added that, “Every good investor or
foresighted president knows the importance of starting from very humble
beginnings and advancing in the cause of time in order to match resources,
projects and the need of the people at a time.”
He observed that governments over the years
mismanaged state-owned enterprises by starving them of operational funds,
adding that, “Corruption and other negative practices contributed to the low
productivity of a refinery which could have expanded our employment
capabilities as a nation.”
“We the forum for rebuilding CPP, find it
worrisome that almost all the state-owned enterprises commissioned by the CPP
government are being destroyed by successive governments,” he said.
He hinted that if it were job creation the NPP
wanted, it should rather expand the production of TOR than thinking about
collapsing it.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article