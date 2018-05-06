Home | News | Pep Guardiola Signs New Man City Deal To 2021

Pep Guardiola Signs New Man City Deal To 2021

Dan Soko

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 47-year-old Spaniard led City to the Premier League title with a record 100 points last season.

The contract extension means his deal with City is the longest commitment the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has made to a club since starting his managerial career in 2008.

"I am so happy and excited. It's a pleasure to work here," he said.

"I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players - and I feel good."

Guardiola's side won the League Cup in 2018, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final, before claiming the league title by 19 points from rivals Manchester United.

City scored 106 goals and claimed 32 wins, both Premier League records, as they dropped only 14 points in the league all season.

They were beaten by Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of the FA Cup and were knocked out by Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that's what I will try to do - to improve on the pitch and improve our players," added Guardiola.

"We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we've achieved this season."

Pep - A man of his word?
2008 - Appointed Barcelona manager
2012 - Leaves Barcelona at end of the 12-month rolling contract to go on season-long sabbatical.

2013 - Signs three-year contract with Bayern Munich until 2016.

2016 - Agrees three-year deal to join Manchester City.

2018 - Signs extension, which takes him to 2021.
Can Guardiola build a dynasty?
City are aiming to build a dynasty to rival that of Manchester United, who won 13 of the first 21 Premier Leagues titles under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola - who became City manager on a three-year deal in the summer of 2016 - honoured his contracts at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In his debut season at the Etihad, the team finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals and exited both the Champions League and EFL Cup at the last-16 stage.

Chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak described the season as "disappointing", but the club moved to a different level in the campaign that has just finished.

"In his two seasons with us, he has fostered an incredible spirit within the squad and significantly contributed to our progress both on and off the field," said Al-Mubarak on Thursday.

"I am very much looking forward to the continued impact of his work and to fulfilling our shared ambitions in the coming seasons."

A cabinet full of silverware
Guardiola enjoyed a glittering playing career with Barcelona that saw him win six La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey twice.

He also won the European Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup

As Barca boss Guardiola won 14 trophies in four seasons - La Liga (3), Copa del Rey (2), Spanish Super Cup (3), Champions League (2), Super Cup (2), Club World Cup (2)

Won a further seven trophies in three seasons at Bayern before leaving for Man City in 2016.

After a trophy-less first season in England, he won the EFL Cup and the Premier League in 2017-18.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!