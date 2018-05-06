Home | News | World Cup 2018: Sofiane Boufal Left Out Of Morocco Squad

World Cup 2018: Sofiane Boufal Left Out Of Morocco Squad

Dan Soko
Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been left out of the Morocco squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 24-year-old, a record signing when he joined Saints from Lille for £16m in 2016, has not played since 31 March following a dispute with manager Mark Hughes.

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is in a squad containing only three men from the main Moroccan league, the Botola.

Morocco are in Group B in Russia alongside Iran, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco squad:
Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (LOSC)

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

