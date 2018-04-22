Home | News | UDS inaugurates Multi-media Centre for study of French

UDS inaugurates Multi-media Centre for study of French

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

Uds French1The sod cutting ceremony for the centre

The French Learning Centre (FLC) of Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has inaugurated a Multi-Media Centre to improve the teaching and learning of French.

The Centre which contains a wide range of teaching and learning materials was established at the cost of 15,000 Euros, provided by the French Embassy in Ghana.

Speaking during the inauguration, Professor Sylvester Galaa, the Acting Principal of the Wa Campus of UDS, said the University was established in 1992 with a philosophy of providing relevant tertiary education in Ghana.

In furtherance of this philosophy, he said, UDS introduced among other programmes, the teaching of French on the Wa, Tamale and Navrongo campuses, in November 2006.

Professor Galaa explained that the rational was to train bilingual graduates to take advantage of Ghana’s strategic location in the West African sub region and also highlight the importance of French in regional integration and global discourse.

He said the FLC was therefore set up and equipped with teaching and learning resources like radio cassette players, a satellite dish with decoder, assorted books and CD-ROMs.

The Centre was provided with funding from Solidarity Priority Fund (FSP) of the French Government.

Prof Galaa said the FSP had been supporting the Centre since its establishment with the latest support being four boxes of assorted books and CD ROMS received in January 2018.

The French Government has also been instrumental in funding capacity building programmes for FLC staff to update their skills and teaching techniques both in Ghana and in France.

The French government has been helping UDS to improve teaching and learning of French over the last 10 years.

“I will like to assure you that every effort made in that direction is highly appreciated and the University will continue to do its part to ensure that the programme is sustained”, he said.

A delegation from the French Embassy including; Julie Fournier, Cooperation Attache for French and Sonia Couprie, Technical Advisor for University Cooperation between France and Ghana, took part in the inauguration.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Julie Fournier, said she was happy to see many higher education institutions in Ghana willing to train future professionals in proficiency of French to make them more competitive in regional and international job markets.

She praised UDS’s role in increasing French Language studies, particularly the Wa campus and expressed that with the new centre, the French Language programme would receive a boost.

She added gone were the days when French was considered as a subject for general arts students and noted: “things are changing, the world is evolving fast and if one wants to be successful he/she has to get comprehensive education.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!