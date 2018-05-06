37 Military Hospital Medical Emergency Unit to be closed down

The hospital will resume work in a week after closing down

The 37 Military Hospital says its Medical Emergency Unit would be closed down from May 21 to 28, this year for a fumigation exercise.

“Management of the 37 Military Hospital regrets to announce to the general public that the Medical Emergency Unit of the hospital will be closed down for a fumigation exercise from Monday May 21 to Monday, May 28, 2018.”

A statement issued and signed by Major Alex Abiti, Administrative General of the 37 Military Hospital, however, said the Medical Emergency Unit will be opened on Tuesday May 29, this year.