Police, Armed Forces set up joint c’ttee to probe Tamale attack

Following Wednesday’s clashes between soldiers and police officers in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have set up a committee of police and military personnel in the region to ensure a peaceful co-existence between both groups.

The attack, which was reportedly staged by some military men, was to protest the arrest of their colleague who attacked a taxi driver.

The soldiers went on rampage on Wednesday, following the arrest of their colleague.

This is the third time such an incident has happened between the police and the military in the three regions of the North.

The statement, which was issued by the Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces said a team of senior police and military officers from Accra had also been dispatched to Tamale where “they joined the Northern Regional Security Council to hold a durbar with the military and the police in order to bring lasting solution to the cause of clashes in the region in particular.”

The committee will also deal with acts of indiscipline among their ranks and file and “constantly remind officers that they are not above the law, must respect the rule of law and follow their respective chain of command procedures for addressing breaches of law and acts of indiscipline,” the statement added.

Investigations underway

Meanwhile, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is collaborating with the Interior Ministry to investigate circumstances that led to some military officers attacking some police officers and residents in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saed who made this revelation on the Citi Breakfast Show said REGSEC had already begun deliberations to prevent a recurrence of these attacks.

“We proposed that the Ministry of Interior, Defence should come in and as I speak to you the delegation has already arrived, and we are moving to a common ground for the issue to be investigated so within 24 hours, a permanent and lasting solution will be found and restored.”

Speaker summons Defence, Interior Ministers

The Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye has also summoned Ministers of Defence and Interior over the clash that left some eight police officers injured.

Both Ministers were asked to appear before the house after joint advocacy by the Minority and Majority side of Parliament on the violent attacks.

The Minority Leader in raising the matter said the clashes had implications for the security of Tamale and the nation at large.

I do want to indulge you, Mr Speaker, that there is some ongoing insecurity in Tamale and for that matter in Ghana arising from the insistent, violent attacks between members of the military, the armed forces and the Ghana Police Service. Security remains a primary and secondary need for the peace and stability of the country. We have concerns about those reprisals.

“Indeed Mr Speaker, a first of it happened on March 26 in Tamale around the Agric Development Bank road. Mr Speaker, I am inviting you, so the Minister for Defence and the Minister for Interior will be obliged to come before this house and assure the public that we are safe and secure and in particular the people of Tamale have no reason to live in fear and panic.”

