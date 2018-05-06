Home | News | You are not above the law, sanctions will apply – GAF, Police to rioting officers

You are not above the law, sanctions will apply – GAF, Police to rioting officers

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Tamale Beaten1The clash between the two security forces left eight people injured

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have assured the public that the two institutions will address the misconduct of some personnel of the police and military who were seen shooting sporadically and violently attacking each other in a free-for-all clash in Tamale recently.

The clash between the military and police personnel in the Northern Region on Wednesday 16 May 2018 left eight personnel injured.

In a joint press release on Thursday 17 May 2018, signed by Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu and the Director of Public Relations of GAF, Colonel Eric Aggrey Quarshie, the security institutions stated that: “The media and the general public are assured that steps are being taken to address these regrettable incidents to the later and therefore urge circumspection from all sides”.

The statement further indicated that “the Police and Military high commands have taken serious exception/view to yesterday’s clash between Police and Military officers at Tamale and condemn it in no uncertain terms”.

The release indicated that authorities have agreed to set up committees of Police and Military membership at all regions where there is Military base, for the purposes of overseeing to the peaceful co-existence of both services.

In addition, they have indicated that they will deal promptly with acts of indiscipline among their rank and file and constantly remind officers “that they are not above the law, must respect the rule of law and to follow their respective chain of command procedures for addressing breaches of law and acts of indiscipline”.

The release also emphasized that the two institutions will continue to collaborate in investigating the clash and similar existing cases and officers found culpable will be sanctioned in accordance with law.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

