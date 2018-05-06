Anas exposé: Asamoah Gyan’s ‘kingdom’ under attack - GFA official

Sports News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Asamoah Gyan believes there is no corruption in Ghana football

Following reports and teasers that, ace international investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his impending exposé, will focus on football, the corridors of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, has come under intense pressure.

The tension and suspense that have engulfed the impending premiering in the face of the huge media commentaries, many who are diversely related to Ghana football seem to be sitting on tenterhooks.

From officials of the GFA, to referees and football administrators across the nation, the tension has been expectedly excruciating.

Even though, one can’t be too sure what exactly the expose contains, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the football administration will crumble on the backs of the expose, which first premiers in Accra on 6th June, 2018.

The latest to add his voice to the commentary on the expose is Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The player is reported to have told Accra-based Hot Fm that, he “can’t wait to watch the highly anticipated upcoming Anas expose, centered on corruption and football”

Adding that, he “maintains he will be shocked if the undercover journalist’s latest investigative piece is able to actually uncover rot in Ghana Football because he is yet to come across it himself”.

Stressing that, “as the captain of the Black Stars, I’m interested in the video and will make time to watch it if only I’m in Ghana. I will be very shocked if it comes out clear that there is corruption in our game (Ghana football)”

But a member of the Ghana Football Association, who wants to remain anonymous, disclosed to MyNewsGH.com that, Gyan’s comments “Suck! Why will he even comment about it? Does he run the FA with us”?

Adding that, “the captain must shut up and not get involved in an area he has no knowledge about”.

“I can understand his seeming frustrations. Over the years he has made himself a god in the team. So untouchable. Now he fears those who made him that god and made him think he is bigger than the GFA will be exposed and humiliated leading the GFA to crush” he said.

“We all know that Gyan is in bed with Nyantakyi and the guys who run the FA” he stressed.

“Once the FA crushes, Gyan knows his kingdom comes crushing as well”, the FA official emphasized.

“Look, he knows his untouchable kingdom within the national team is seriously under attacks”

The FA official added that, “even though no one knows what the contents of the video would be, we must all, as we say in refereeing, “wait and see” what the revered undercover journalist brings up”.

Anas’ latest expose, dubbed, Number 12” is set to premier at the international conference centre on 6th and 7th, the CCB auditorium in Kumasi on 9th and 10th, in Tamale on 13th and in Takoradi on 16th all in June, 2018.