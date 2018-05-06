Home | News | Anas exposé: Asamoah Gyan’s ‘kingdom’ under attack - GFA official

Anas exposé: Asamoah Gyan’s ‘kingdom’ under attack - GFA official

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 17 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Baby Jet Airlines Asamoah GyanAsamoah Gyan believes there is no corruption in Ghana football

Following reports and teasers that, ace international investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his impending exposé, will focus on football, the corridors of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, has come under intense pressure.

The tension and suspense that have engulfed the impending premiering in the face of the huge media commentaries, many who are diversely related to Ghana football seem to be sitting on tenterhooks.

From officials of the GFA, to referees and football administrators across the nation, the tension has been expectedly excruciating.

Even though, one can’t be too sure what exactly the expose contains, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the football administration will crumble on the backs of the expose, which first premiers in Accra on 6th June, 2018.

The latest to add his voice to the commentary on the expose is Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The player is reported to have told Accra-based Hot Fm that, he “can’t wait to watch the highly anticipated upcoming Anas expose, centered on corruption and football”

Adding that, he “maintains he will be shocked if the undercover journalist’s latest investigative piece is able to actually uncover rot in Ghana Football because he is yet to come across it himself”.

Stressing that, “as the captain of the Black Stars, I’m interested in the video and will make time to watch it if only I’m in Ghana. I will be very shocked if it comes out clear that there is corruption in our game (Ghana football)”

But a member of the Ghana Football Association, who wants to remain anonymous, disclosed to MyNewsGH.com that, Gyan’s comments “Suck! Why will he even comment about it? Does he run the FA with us”?

Adding that, “the captain must shut up and not get involved in an area he has no knowledge about”.

“I can understand his seeming frustrations. Over the years he has made himself a god in the team. So untouchable. Now he fears those who made him that god and made him think he is bigger than the GFA will be exposed and humiliated leading the GFA to crush” he said.

“We all know that Gyan is in bed with Nyantakyi and the guys who run the FA” he stressed.

“Once the FA crushes, Gyan knows his kingdom comes crushing as well”, the FA official emphasized.

“Look, he knows his untouchable kingdom within the national team is seriously under attacks”

The FA official added that, “even though no one knows what the contents of the video would be, we must all, as we say in refereeing, “wait and see” what the revered undercover journalist brings up”.

Anas’ latest expose, dubbed, Number 12” is set to premier at the international conference centre on 6th and 7th, the CCB auditorium in Kumasi on 9th and 10th, in Tamale on 13th and in Takoradi on 16th all in June, 2018.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!