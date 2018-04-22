Home | News | IGP calls for professionalism; cooperation in the national interest – IGP

IGP calls for professionalism; cooperation in the national interest – IGP

Dan Soko

By GNA Reporter

Accra, May 17, GNA - Mr David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, Thursday, called for calm following the tension arising from Wednesday’s clashes between some Police and military officers in Tamale.

He said Military-Police cooperation engendered better national security, citing operations Vanguard and Calm Life as positive examples.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Cadet Officers’ Course 48, at the Police Academy, in Accra, the IGP, however, warned that officers who deliberately discharged their duties to connote criminality would be subjected to the full rigours of the internal disciplinary processes.

He, therefore, charged them to be professional and conduct themselves responsibly at all times in the line duty and beyond.

Additionally, the IGP stated that the subject of avoiding professional errors would be enhanced in the curricular of Police Training so that officers would continue to learn from mistakes, as no institution was infallible.

Police officers within the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region were reportedly attacked by some soldiers after a soldier was taken to court and was asked to be remanded after proceedings.

The soldier allegedly escaped while he was being taken into custody.

The soldier reportedly fled towards his colleagues who were undertaking an operation in town.

The soldier was chased by the police officers who managed to capture him, but his colleagues fended them off and launched a brutal assault on the police officers.

The soldiers, subsequently, attacked any other police officer they came across in the Metropolis.

The Training Programme is to increase the numbers at the Tactical Command level to improve upon the mentoring, coaching and supervision of officers.

The IGP stated that from the next recruit in-take, a fully developed mentoring and coaching programme would be infused in a newly developed probation-training curriculum.

This, he explained, was geared to re-engineer field training as an anchor for baseline development in the Service.

He said crime in the past decades had increased in sophistication with an attendant complexity in modus operandi.

Consequently, he said, it had increased the challenges of all Police systems the world over, to harness their strengths, resources and training to adequately measure up to the growing challenges.

On the composition of participants of the Course, the IGP said: “The Police Administration supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 5, which highlights the need for Gender Equality; Having 27 ladies in Course 48 is encouraging and brings the hope for better numbers moving forward.

He urged the officers to exhibit the highest form of discipline to derive the optimum benefit from the course and as well open their minds, pay attention to the resource persons and be receptive to new ideas.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!