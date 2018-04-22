IGP calls for professionalism; cooperation in the national interest – IGP

By GNA
Reporter
Accra, May 17, GNA - Mr David Asante-Apeatu,
the Inspector General of Police, Thursday, called for calm following the
tension arising from Wednesday’s clashes between some Police and military
officers in Tamale.
He said Military-Police cooperation engendered
better national security, citing operations Vanguard and Calm Life as positive
examples.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the Cadet
Officers’ Course 48, at the Police Academy, in Accra, the IGP, however, warned
that officers who deliberately discharged their duties to connote criminality
would be subjected to the full rigours of the internal disciplinary processes.
He, therefore, charged them to be professional
and conduct themselves responsibly at all times in the line duty and beyond.
Additionally, the IGP stated that the subject
of avoiding professional errors would be enhanced in the curricular of Police Training
so that officers would continue to learn from mistakes, as no institution was
infallible.
Police officers within the Tamale Metropolis
in the Northern Region were reportedly attacked by some soldiers after a
soldier was taken to court and was asked to be remanded after proceedings.
The soldier allegedly escaped while he was
being taken into custody.
The soldier reportedly fled towards his
colleagues who were undertaking an operation in town.
The soldier was chased by the police officers
who managed to capture him, but his colleagues fended them off and launched a
brutal assault on the police officers.
The soldiers, subsequently, attacked any other
police officer they came across in the Metropolis.
The Training Programme is to increase the
numbers at the Tactical Command level to improve upon the mentoring, coaching
and supervision of officers.
The IGP stated that from the next recruit
in-take, a fully developed mentoring and coaching programme would be infused in
a newly developed probation-training curriculum.
This, he explained, was geared to re-engineer
field training as an anchor for baseline development in the Service.
He said crime in the past decades had
increased in sophistication with an attendant complexity in modus operandi.
Consequently, he said, it had increased the
challenges of all Police systems the world over, to harness their strengths,
resources and training to adequately measure up to the growing challenges.
On the composition of participants of the
Course, the IGP said: “The Police Administration supports the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals 5, which highlights the need for Gender Equality;
Having 27 ladies in Course 48 is encouraging and brings the hope for better
numbers moving forward.
He urged the officers to exhibit the highest
form of discipline to derive the optimum benefit from the course and as well
open their minds, pay attention to the resource persons and be receptive to new
ideas.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article